Two farm associations are suing New York State for clarification of a new farm labor law that takes effect on Wednesday.
The Farm Laborers Fair Labor Practices Act, which was signed into law by Gov. Andrew Cuomo this past July, grants agricultural employees one day of rest per week and overtime pay after 60 hours on the job.
On Monday, the Northeast Dairy Producers Association and the New York State Vegetable Growers Association filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Buffalo seeking a court order to temporarily halt implementation of the law, for what they argue is needed clarity to ensure farm operators are in compliance with the law's requirements.
U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo heard arguments Monday afternoon and reserved judgment.
The suit takes aim at the law's definition of "farm laborer," which covers supervisors, farm owners and family members of farm owners. The organizations claims this places farms in a contradictory or "Catch 22 position" because supervisors, owners and family members are agents of the farm business and must not engage in conduct that would discourage or encourage unions.
In addition the associations argue that the law conflicts with Section 14(a) of the National Labor Relations Act, by including supervisors as part of the group of farm laborers who can engage in collective bargaining. NLRA prohibits states from adopting such legislation, the associations asserted.
“We greatly appreciate the efforts of our employees; they are invaluable to our success and we want to do what’s right for them. We have had productive interactions with state representatives and provided feedback on the lack of clarity this law provides, however we are asking for a pause to allow necessary changes to be made," said John Dickinson, a member of Northeast Dairy Producers Association and co-owner of Ideal Dairy in Hudson Falls. "The lack of guidance the dairy community is receiving is causing unnecessary stress on farms, agri-businesses, and families across the state. We have every intention of abiding with this law, but our farms and employees are struggling with implementation due to unclear and conflicting definitions as it is currently written.”
Brian Reeves, president of the New York State Vegetable Growers Association, expressed similar sentiments.
"We have been working for months in a constructive manner to bring clarity and fairness to a law that had significant problems due to ambiguity and unfairness to employees and farm families across New York," he said. "We are simply seeking a temporary pause to the implementation of this law, to avoid harm to our farms and our employees, while the governor and legislature correct the ambiguities."
John King, president of the Niagara County Farm Bureau, said his biggest concern with the law is the ability of a state Wage Board to unilaterally reduce from 60 hours the standard work week in farm operations.
"This wage board can lower those hourly limitations at the snap of their fingers without any discussion or without any legislation," King said. "That kind of handcuffs us."
A 60-hour work week is not the norm year-round, King observed; it's generally the time worked by a laborer at season's peak. He worries that a reduced standard could hamper farm operations during peak periods.
Supporters of the law argue that farm workers have unfairly been treated differently and the law changes that.
"After a decades-long fight, the lives of tens of thousands of hardworking men and women who perform demanding and dangerous work on farms all across this state will improve ... Farmworkers are finally getting basic labor rights including the right to organize a union, a mandatory day of rest, and the right to overtime pay," Mario Cilento, president of the New York State AFL-CIO said in a statement issued by Cuomo's office.
