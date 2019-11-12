Administrators at Niagara County Community College were repeatedly made aware that Mark A. Mistriner, formerly the assistant vice president of academic affairs, had sexually harassed at least two faculty members over several years, according to a lawsuit filed by two NCCC employees.
But, the lawsuit alleges, NCCC failed to stop the abuse and allowed administrators to retaliate against the two faculty members who complained about Mistriner's behavior.
The allegations in the suit, filed Nov. 5 in State Supreme Court, detail a years-long pattern of sexual harassment by Mistriner toward female faculty members as well as students, and a college administration that ignored its legal responsibility to prevent sex-based discrimination against staff members.
The plaintiffs, Josephine Brevetti-Runkle and Danielle Tomczak, allege they were denied several opportunities for promotions and class assignments because of their repeated complaints about Mistriner's behavior to NCCC administrators and human resources.
Brevetti-Runkle is a technical assistant at NCCC, a position she had held since 2012.
Tomczak is a NCCC graduate and is now an assistant manager of dining services.
Mistriner retired from NCCC in August, but has since become an expert at residence at Niagara University. Two phone calls to a number listed to Mistriner were not returned as of press time.
A history of sexual harassment allegations
Tomczak, who graduated from NCCC in 2007, alleges Mistriner first groped her as a student, though the suit offers no specifics on when and where the touching occurred.
In September 2014, Tomczak was hired to work as a guest services associate for Niagara Falls Culinary Institute. Early on in her employment, Mistriner, who was then division chair of the culinary institute, made sexual remarks to Tomczak, such as "hey sexy," and stared at her from his office while she used the copier, the suit alleges.
In Mistriner's office was a poster that depicted a male chef groping a female server, who was unable to "defend herself" because her hands were full of dishes, according to the suit. The poster, which depicted the server's exposed breast, allegedly remained in Mistriner's office until he retired in August.
Sometime in 2014, Mistriner came up behind Tomczak and "pointed to the poster on the wall and said, 'I know you all want it,' meaning all women want to be sexually assaulted," attorney Catherine Creighton wrote in the suit.
Creighton was unavailable for comment as of press time. Tomczak declined to comment.
Mistriner was also accused of touching Tomczak and other female employees at the culinary institute. However, the suit does not specify when these touching incidents took place, how often they occurred, the number of victims or where on their bodies Mistriner touched them.
But the suit names another employee who Mistriner allegedly harassed — Sabrina Faso, a student recruiter at NCCC. Faso, who is not suing NCCC or Mistriner, did not reply to an email seeking her comment as of press time.
Mistriner was accused of commenting on Faso's physical appearance, following her after work and and touching her inappropriately, including at least one occasion when he slapped her buttocks.
When Faso protested Mistriner's behavior, the suit claims, he threatened her tenure and her position at the culinary institute.
In March 2017, Faso attended a culinary institute event in Hyde Park, New York, and stayed in a hotel room with Brevetti-Runkle. Mistriner allegedly asked Faso via text to have drinks in his room. Brevetti-Runkle, who was shown the texts by Faso, pounded on Mistriner's door and yelled, "She's not having drinks with you! Do not text her again!"
Faso did not report Mistriner's behavior, allegedly because he had threatened her tenure. Brevetti-Runkle did, reporting Mistriner's harassment of Faso to Robert McKeown, then the director of admissions, twice in 2017.
McKeown allegedly told Mistriner he could do nothing unless Faso herself brought the complaint.
Retaliation
Brevetti-Runkle alleged that in summer 2018, she began experiencing "hostility" and a "coolness from her supervisors," as a result of her complaints against Mistriner. Still, she reported Mistriner's harassment of Faso to Douglass McNabb, director of admissions for NCCC, this past April, and then made a complaint to NCCC human resources the following month.
By then, Mistriner had allegedly been harassing Faso for two years.
Tomczak also reported Mistriner's alleged harassment to NCCC human resources in May.
The same day Brevetti-Runkle reported Mistriner to human resources, McKeown and Julia Pitman, NCCC's vice president for student services, told her she could not continue working at the culinary institute, according to the suit.
McKeown allegedly said Brevetti-Runkle's reassignment was needed because NCCC needed help in admissions. However, the suit claims Brevetti-Runkle was offered two other options for her reassignment — records and registration, and first-year experience — and she ultimately did not choose admissions.
NCCC also canceled a class that Brevetti-Runkle was slated to instruct. She alleged in the suit the cancelation was retaliation for her complaint.
The college then moved Brevetti-Runkle from the culinary institute, in Niagara Falls, to its Sanborn campus. And because she no longer worked at the culinary institute, she was removed from the college's Enrollment Management Committee.
In the suit, she alleged both moves were retaliation for her sexual harassment complaint.
"Although (NCCC) may allege that Brevetti-Runkle's position was eliminated, that is incorrect," the suit states. "Her previous duties at (the culinary institute) continue to be performed by many employees from the Sanborn campus who rotate filling in to perform her duties."
A spokesperson for NCCC declined to comment on the suit, saying the college had not yet been served with the complaint and calling the allegations a "confidential personnel matter."
"All allegations of harassment that are reported to the college are fully investigated and addressed consistent with our policies and laws," Barbara M. DeSimone, NCCC's director of public relations and event management, said in a statement.
Tomczak named Faso and Brevetti-Runkle as witnesses to Mistriner's alleged harassment in her complaint to Human Resources Director Catherine Brown in May, according to the suit.
In August, NCCC moved Tomczak to housing. The suit claims a college administrator told Tomczak she was being moved because "human resources and Mistriner wanted her out of the college."
The reassignment has left Tomczak "isolated ... in a remote area of the campus," where she rarely sees colleagues and "has no discernible duties," the suit alleges.
About two weeks later, Mistriner told Tomczak he had selected another instructor for a tourism class, even though the professor had already given her the text and syllabus, according to the suit.
Tomczak claimed she reported the alleged retaliation to Brown, and was told she was "lucky to have a job."
About the same time, Brown disclosed her complaint to Wayne Lynch, the interim vice president of operations.
According to the suit, Lynch revealed the complaint to Mistriner and once followed her out of the lunchroom, "in a blatant attempt to intimidate her." Brevetti-Runkle also complained to human resources that Lynch "was harassing and bullying her."
Earlier retaliation
Years earlier, Tomczak alleged, Mistriner retaliated against her for a similar complaint. In January 2015, Tomczak and an unnamed student told NCCC then-Vice President Paula Sandy that Mistriner had touched them, according to the suit.
Sandy took the complaint to NCCC Title IX Coordinator Bill Sabio, who discussed the alleged touchings with Tomczak.
Sabio assured Tomczak that Mistriner "won't do it anymore" but no disciplinary action was taken against Mistriner.
Mistriner later "blocked" Tomczak from becoming the director of education, a position she had been promised, saying she was too young — yet he twice hired younger women for the position, according to the suit.
Mistriner also retaliated by fabricating a letter alleging Tomczak asked a "member of the public" on a date while she was giving a tour of the culinary institute, according to the suit. Tomczak denied the allegation.
Tomczak also claimed that her fears of further retaliation dissuaded her from reporting sexually explicit texts she received from Jim Carlo, a chef who worked as an instructor at the culinary institute.
Carlo was later fired for sending a nude photo to a student, the suit claims.
Carlo told a reporter he "doesn't know anything about" the suit. He declined further comment.
By failing to prevent Mistriner's alleged sexual harassment and retaliation, the suit alleges, Mistriner and NCCC violated the state's Human Rights Law. The suit claims the retaliation by Mistriner and other administrators also violated the human rights law.
Tomczak and Brevetti-Runkle are asking a judge to reinstate them to their former positions and compensate them for financial losses they suffered from the alleged retaliation.
