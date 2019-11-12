Niagara County Community College’s leadership failed to address an administrator’s pattern of sexual harassment and allowed his victims, including a former student, to be retaliated against, according to a lawsuit filed by a pair of employees.
NCCC leadership was repeatedly made aware that Mark A. Mistriner, the former assistant vice president of academic affairs, had sexually harassed at least two employees over several years.
The failure to act is an abdication of administrators’ legal responsibility to prevent sex-based discrimination against staff members, according to the lawsuit, which was filed Nov. 5.
The plaintiffs, Josephine Brevetti-Runkle, a technical assistant at NCCC since 2012, and Danielle Tomczak, now an assistant manager of dining services, allege they were denied opportunities for promotions and class assignments because of their repeated complaints about Mistriner’s behavior to NCCC administrators and human resources.
Tomczak’s first encounter with Mistriner took place when she was his student. He groped her, the suit alleges. She subsequently graduated in 2007 and was hired at NCCC, where Mistriner’s harassment persisted, documents said.
Mistriner retired from NCCC in August but remained an expert at residence at Niagara University, a part-time position he held for a number of years.
A spokesman for NU, Thomas Burns, said the university was “very recently” made aware of the lawsuit. Mistriner was listed on NU’s website last week but his name was removed sometime over the weekend.
“He is no longer associated with the university,” Burns said Monday.
Two phone calls to a number listed to Mistriner were not returned as of press time.
ALLEGATIONS
The suit does not detail under what circumstances, when or where Mistriner allegedly groped Tomczak when she was a student, but details behavior during her time as an employee.
In September 2014, Tomczak was hired to work as a guest services associate for the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute. Early on in her employment, Mistriner, who was then division chair of the culinary institute, made remarks to Tomczak, such as “hey sexy,” and stared at her from his office while she used the copier, the suit alleges.
The suit describes a poster depicting a male chef groping a female server’s breast who was “unable to defend herself” because her hands were full of dishes. Sometime in 2014, Mistriner came up behind Tomczak and “pointed to the poster on the wall and said, ‘I know you all want it,’ meaning all women want to be sexually assaulted,” attorney Catherine Creighton wrote in the suit. The poster hung in Mistriner’s office until his retirement in August.
Creighton was unavailable for comment as of press time. Tomczak declined to comment.
Mistriner was also accused of touching Tomczak and other female employees at the culinary institute. Those allegations are presented in general terms, as well, and do not provide specifics.
But the suit names another female employee who Mistriner allegedly harassed. The employee, a recruiter, is not suing NCCC or Mistriner.
Mistriner was accused of commenting on the employee’s physical appearance, following her after work and and touching her inappropriately, including at least one occasion when he slapped her buttocks. When she protested Mistriner’s behavior, the suit claims, he threatened her tenure and her position at the culinary institute.
In March 2017, the recruiter attended a culinary institute event in Hyde Park, N.Y., and stayed in a hotel room with Brevetti-Runkle. Mistriner allegedly asked the employee via text to have drinks in his room. Brevetti-Runkle, who was shown the texts, pounded on Mistriner’s door and yelled, “She’s not having drinks with you! Do not text her again!”
The employee did not report Mistriner’s behavior, allegedly because he had threatened her tenure. Brevetti-Runkle did, reporting Mistriner’s harassment to Robert McKeown, then the director of admissions, twice in 2017.
McKeown allegedly told Mistriner he could do nothing unless other employee brought the complaint herself.
RETALIATION
Brevetti-Runkle alleged that in summer 2018, she began experiencing “hostility” and a “coolness from her supervisors,” as a result of her complaints against Mistriner. Still, she reported Mistriner’s harassment of the recruiter to Douglass McNabb, director of admissions for NCCC, this past April, and then made a complaint to NCCC human resources the following month.
By then Mistriner had allegedly been harassing the other employee for two years.
Tomczak also reported Mistriner’s alleged harassment to NCCC human resources in May.
The same day Brevetti-Runkle reported Mistriner to human resources, McKeown and Julia Pitman, NCCC’s vice president for student services, told Brevetti-Runkle she could not continue working at the culinary institute, according to the suit.
McKeown said Brevetti-Runkle’s reassignment was needed because NCCC needed help in admissions. However, the suit claims Brevetti-Runkle was offered two other options for her reassignment — records and registration, and first-year experience — and she ultimately did not choose admissions.
NCCC also canceled a class that Brevetti-Runkle was slated to instruct. She alleged in the suit the cancelation was retaliation for her complaint.
The college then moved Brevetti-Runkle from the culinary institute, in Niagara Falls, to its Sanborn campus. And because she no longer worked at the culinary institute, she was removed from the college’s Enrollment Management Committee.
In the suit, she alleged both moves were retaliation for her sexual harassment complaint.
“Although (NCCC) may allege that Brevetti-Runkle’s position was eliminated, that is incorrect,” the suit states. “Her previous duties at (the culinary institute) continue to be performed by many employees from the Sanborn campus who rotate filling in to perform her duties.”
A spokesperson for NCCC declined to comment on the suit, saying the college had not yet been served with the complaint, calling the allegations a “confidential personnel matter.”
“All allegations of harassment that are reported to the college are fully investigated and addressed consistent with our policies and laws,” Barbara M. DeSimone, NCCC’s director of public relations and event management, said in a statement.
Tomczak named the recruiter and Brevetti-Runkle as witnesses to Mistriner’s alleged harassment in her complaint to Human Resources Director Catherine Brown in May, according to the suit.
In August, NCCC moved Tomczak to housing. The suit claims a college administrator told Tomczak she was being moved because “human resources and Mistriner wanted her out of the college.”
The reassignment has left Tomczak “isolated ... in a remote area of the campus,” where she rarely sees colleagues and “has no discernible duties,” the suit alleges.
About two weeks later, Mistriner told Tomczak he had selected another instructor for a tourism class, even though the professor had already given her the text and syllabus, according to the suit.
Tomczak claimed she reported the alleged retaliation to Brown, and was told she was “lucky to have a job.”
About the same time, Brown disclosed her complaint to Wayne Lynch, the interim vice president of operations.
According to the suit, Lynch revealed the complaint to Mistriner and once followed her out of the lunchroom, “in a blatant attempt to intimidate her.” Brevetti-Runkle also complained to human resources that Lynch “was harassing and bullying her.”
EARLIER RETALIATION
Years earlier, Tomczak alleged, Mistriner retaliated against her for a similar complaint. In January 2015, Tomczak and an unnamed student told NCCC then-Vice President Paula Sandy that Mistriner had touched them, according to the suit.
Sandy took the complaint to NCCC Title IX Coordinator Bill Sabio, who discussed the alleged touchings with Tomczak.
Sabio assured Tomczak that Mistriner “won’t do it anymore” but no disciplinary action was taken against Mistriner.
Mistriner later “blocked” Tomczak from becoming the director of education, a position she had been promised, saying she was too young — yet he twice hired younger women for the position, according to the suit.
Mistriner also retaliated by fabricating a letter alleging Tomczak asked a “member of the public” on a date while she was giving a tour of the culinary institute, according to the suit. Tomczak denied the allegation.
Tomczak also claimed that her fears of further retaliation dissuaded her from reporting sexually explicit texts she received from Jim Carlo, a chef who worked as an instructor at the culinary institute.
Carlo was later fired for sending a nude photo to a student, the suit claims. He told a reporter on Monday he “doesn’t know anything about” the suit. He declined further comment.
By failing to prevent Mistriner’s alleged sexual harassment and retaliation, the suit alleges, Mistriner and NCCC violated the state’s Human Rights Law. Tomczak and Brevetti-Runkle are asking a judge to reinstate them to their former positions and compensate them for financial losses they suffered from the alleged retaliation.
PRIOR LAWSUIT, SIMILAR ACCUSATIONS
The plaintiffs are not the first to make allegations of harassment and retaliation. Gina Beam, a former public relations official at NCCC, filed a federal lawsuit in March of last year with similar accusations. Many involved interactions with the college’s former President James Klyczek, who left the school amid controversy in what officials called a “retirement” at the time.
Among the claims were that Klyczek routinely commented on how he would like to see Beam and Sandy “mud wrestle,” and speculated about who would come out ahead in an imagined match and who he should bet on as the winner.
“In August 2016, (Klyczek) told the male vice president of operations he was ‘a walking Title IX violation, but that’s ok. I’m glad I hired you because it puts me in a better light,’” the lawsuit said.
The lawsuit cites three occasions in which Beam went to administrators with her complaints.
In May of 2015 she approached the human resources office about what she described in the filing as “sexual and misogynistic comments” that made her “extremely uncomfortable.” Beam was allegedly told if she filed a formal complaint “Klyczek would retaliate against her.” The remark silenced her, the lawsuit said.
Beam approached a member of the Board of Trustees a year later, but was rebuffed with the explanation that the conduct was part of the former president’s “management” style. Beam went to the HR office a month after her meeting with the trustee and was told to “either find a way to work with ... Klyczek, or find another job,” the lawsuit said.
The suit was settled in mediation in the fall of that year. The details of the settlement were never made public.
