ALBANY — The latest outgrowth of New York's bumpy redistricting process is a new lawsuit contending separate primary elections in June and August are aimed at minimizing voter choice and hurting the chances of candidates unaffiliated with major political parties.
The New York chapter of the League of Women Voters argues voters will be less confused if the June 28 primary for statewide offices and state Assembly seats is moved to Aug. 23, the date of the primary for state Senate and congressional seats.
The Senate and House of Representatives primaries had to be shifted to August as the result of a successful lawsuit challenging partisan lines approved by Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, and the Democratic-controlled chambers of the state Legislature.
The League of Women Voters faulted both Democratic and GOP leaders for coming up with the plan calling for two primaries. The league argues having separate primaries will be costly to taxpayers. Elections are overseen by the state Board of Elections and the county boards of elections with offices across the state.
“The State Board of Elections, apparently with the support of the leaders of both major political parties, put in place a deliberately exclusionary electoral regime for statewide offices designed to limit further competition in the primary and from independent candidates in the general election," said Laura Ladd Bierman, the league's director.
The state board is named as the defendant in the lawsuit brought in state court.
The newly drawn district lines are tentative, though they are expected to be approved by a judge Friday, Some minor changes to the maps are possible.
The lawsuit adds further intrigue to the election cycle. Until the case is decided, counties won't know if they will have to prepare for two primaries or just one.
One voter affidavit tucked into the lawsuit contends the primary for statewide offices should be delayed so voters can consider voting for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo should he decide to enter the contest. Cuomo resigned in August. He has not ruled out entering the race.
Jennifer Wilson, spokeswoman for the state Board of Elections, said the case is expected to be heard next week.
The new lines are already propelling a flurry of activity as both incumbents and challengers align their strategies to adapt to the new maps.
Sen. Mike Martucci, R-Orange County, said he is seeking re-election in a district that will no longer include any parts of Delaware County as of Jan. 1. Those towns will now be picked up in the 43rd Senate district now represented by Sen. Peter Oberacker, R-Otsego County, who is also seeking re-election.
Martucci said the new maps issued by a court-appointed special master with experience in redistricting are "clean" as they avoid coming up with lines that benefit one party while hurting the other.
While there are some exceptions, "counties are kept together, cities are kept together," Martucci said. "That is the logical way to build a map. If you hold the new map side by side next to the other map, what you see is the product from the special master sits well with your intuition. It makes sense."
But several downstate Democrats are complaining about the special master's maps because they could result in several sets of incumbent Democrats facing off against one another, barring a move by one in such a pairing into another district.
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-New York City, argued they are unfair to Black residents and the representatives they have elected.
"It's enough to make Jim Crow blush," Jeffries tweeted, arguing that "the redistricting chaos was unleashed by the Court of Appeals."
Judith Hunter, chairwoman of the New York State Rural Democratic Conference, said Jeffries' complaint has merit, adding it is "truly unfortunate" the special master's map could reduce the number of African American congressional representatives from New York.
"I also find it really curious the (House) district I'm in, 24, was supposed to be such an outrageous example of gerrymandering (when it was approved by the Legislature) and now the special master really didn't change it very much," she added. "It still stretches at least 200 miles. It still covers at least four media markets. That's a real problem."
But GOP strategist Vincent Casale said his general view is that the tentative lines about to get the seal of court approval are far more fair than the maps drawn to favor Democrats and that they accomplish the goals of "continuity and compactness" from district to district.
"It certainly has caused some consternation — from both sides," Casale added. "On the Democratic side, it's the consternation among sitting members. And on the Republican side, it's more about who's running where, and so some jockeying has to go on. But that tells you how gerrymandered the previous districts really were."
State Conservative Party Chairman Gerard Kassar said he believes voters will benefit from the new maps.
"When you attempt to wipe out opposition, you tend to also wipe out enthusiasm," said Kassar, steeped in state politics for four decades. "But now you have competitive seats all over the place. And competitive seats usually result in more intense elections, and that usually results in bigger turnouts and more issues being discussed."
"Actually, all politics aside, it was a very healthy way this came out," Kassar said.
