Lax response to info requests draws criticism in NT

The Buffalo Niagara Coalition for Open Government is calling on the Mayor of North Tonawanda to suspend or remove city Clerk/Treasurer Matthew Parish after he failed to acknowledge the group's formal requests for information under the state's Freedom of Information Law.
Coalition President Paul Wolf said his group wants Pappas to discipline Parish for failing to comply with the law after he ignored various emails, letters and phone calls from the organization.
Wolf's group contacted Parish between July 22 and Sept. 27 in an effort to obtain copies of communications between Pappas and various North Tonawanda elected officials between June 21 and July 19. The request was part of an evaluation of local government's compliance with FOIL law.
"None of the emails, letters or telephone calls have been responded to by Mr. Parish, which is incredible," Wolf wrote in a press release issued on Friday morning. "The failure of Mr. Parish to respond to a FOIL request as required by New York state law is unacceptable and should be appropriately addressed by the mayor."
The release noted that the mayor has the authority to take action against the city clerk/treasurer "for incompetency, misconduct in office, or neglect of duty."
While he acknowledged that he is the point of contact for FOIL requests submitted to the city, Parish said he has been instructed to pass all requests along to the city attorney's office to make a determination about what information can and cannot be released. He said a similar policy was in place when he worked as a clerk for the county.
"When I first started, in January of this year, I was instructed to send every single FOIL request immediately to the attorney’s office and then they send out the responses," Parish said. "I recall receiving (the coalition) request and I gave it to the attorney's office."
City Attorney Luke Brown confirmed that Parish did forward the FOIL request to his office, but admitted that it slipped through the cracks and did not get a response.
"That's not on (Parish), that's on me," Brown said. "I will respond to it appropriately and immediately."
However, Brown also noted that a failure to respond to a FOIL request is legally considered a denial of said request. The next step for the coalition would have been to submit an appeal, which Brown said Wolf ought to have known, given his knowledge of the law.
Pappas did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the newspaper.
The coalition sent FOIL requests to 16 local governments, all requesting copies of email and text messages exchanged between local officials.
According to the report from the evaluation, 13 local governments complied with FOIL requirements by acknowledging the request's receipt within five business days, and half of the governments provided the requested information, with an average of 33 days to complete the request. The request was denied by three municipalities.
Nearly three months after making the request, five of the municipalities still have not provided any information, though Wolf said that only in North Tonawanda did the request go complete unacknowledged.
"It was a bad enough offense and neglect of duty that (Pappas) should at least address it," Wolf said. "How he wants to address it we'll leave up to him, but he has authority to do that."
