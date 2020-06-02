Lockport City School District administration was informed by NTS Data Services that absentee ballots for the June 9 budget vote and school trustee election went to the post office on Monday.
District Superintendent Michelle Bradley said she received a message from the private firm that's handling the mailing of ballots to qualified voters on Monday.
Heather White, vice president of the school division for NTS Data Services, sent a release to the Union-Sun & Journal on Monday as well, stating the firm's intent to meet a June 3 mailing deadline.
"Late last week it became questionable as to whether NTS could meet the deadline for school districts depending on our services to hold their Annual Vote," White stated in the release. "This was primarily caused by delayed and fragmented deliveries of large volumes of critical supplies, like supply shortages hospitals have faced during the pandemic."
The critical supply in this case was envelopes, and in Niagara County, the shortage affected the mailing of ballots in the Niagara Falls and Starpoint school districts as well.
"This is the first time NTS has been in jeopardy of missing a deadline in over 40 years of service to the election industry in New York State," White stated in the release. "We take pride in our decades of providing timely election tabulation results and delivery of millions of election-related print materials. During these most challenging times, every effort has been and will continue to be put forth to be successful for our customers."
Administrators of affected local districts were informed of the envelope shortage this past Friday, about three business days after they had been told to expect ballots would be deposited with the U.S. Postal Service.
