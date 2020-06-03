Lockport City School District's 2020-2021 budget foresees a $2.78 million increase in year-over-year spending.
The $105.5 million spending plan predicts a 2.7% increase in overall spending and requires a 1.52% ($599,000) increase in the property tax levy. That's the most the levy can be increased per the state-set cap. The overall tax levy in the budget is $39.9 million.
In an email, Deborah Coder, assistant superintendent of finance and management services, explained the proposed increase in someone's taxes for a home assessed at $100,000.
"Based on August 2019 assessments and equalization rates, a home assessed at $100,000 with Basic STAR could see an annual increase from their 2019-2020 school tax bill of $24.08. A home assessed at $100,000 with Enhanced STAR could see an annual increase ... of $10.39."
"Traditionally the increase has been less when August 2020 assessments are received and new equalization rates are set," Coder added.
The main driver of spending increases is employees' salaries and benefits, according to Coder.
During the annual budget hearing in late May, Coder broke down spending into three categories: instructional programming (77.84%), capital (13.04%) and administrative (9.12%).
After tax income, the budget is balanced with $2.8 million of reserve funds and $4.2 million of appropriated fund balance. The school board agreed to draw down $1.9 million more of appropriated fund balance in 2020-2021 than was used in the current year.
Coder said $4.2 million is the amount that should be available at the end of the current year that can be used in lieu of further increasing the tax levy.
Currently funding is in the 2020-2021 budget for all existing student programs, but Coder noted that may change.
"At this time all current programs remain for next year, although they may look different if guidance for remote learning as a result of COVID-19 concerns is mandated by the governor," she said. "If students return to the pre-COVID-19 learning environments and remote learning requirements end, potential new programming for STEM offerings will be considered. That of course is dependent on the 2020-2021 budget passing and the governor not reducing state aid based on his measurement periods."
The possibility of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo reducing state aid mid-year looms for school districts across the state. Coder has assured the school board repeatedly that the district can weather any state aid cuts for at least a year.
The budget is going to an up-or-down vote by district residents in the Tuesday election, which is by absentee ballot only this year due to COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings.
Normally, if a simple majority vote "no," the school board can put the budget up for a public vote again and if it's defeated a second time, the board must adopt a contingency budget.
Coder said she is not sure whether a second budget vote is possible this year. Currently there is no provision from the state for that, she said.
A contingency budget would delete spending on new equipment, athletic uniforms, student supplies. It also could mean restrictions on community use of district buildings and grounds and no filling of vacant staff positions unless they're determined to be necessary for students.
