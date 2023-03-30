Mathis Calvin, superintendent of Lockport City School District, has issued a statement about the Thursday morning lockdown of Lockport High School.
His statement, posted to the district website shortly before noon, indicates law enforcement agencies are dealing with a "statewide swatting incident," that is, a false alarm notification that was sent by email to various school districts across New York state.
"I am writing to share that within the last hour the district was notified by text message that there might have been an active shooter in the high school. Once notified, the high school and the rest of our schools were all placed on lockdown," Calvin stated.
"Please know, at this time all students and staff are safe within the building. The police are here at the school and are completing a safety check of the building.
"We are requesting that all parents hold off on coming to the school as the building and area are on lock down.
"I will be back in touch with parents and guardians shortly."
Local law enforcement agencies including Lockport Police Department and New York State Police are known to be involved in the investigation at the high school.
The FBI apparently is involved now, too. This is its recently posted statement:
“The FBI is aware of the numerous swatting incidents wherein a report of an active shooter at a school is made. The FBI takes swatting very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk. While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention. We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately.”
