Petition forms are available now for ballot lines in the May 17 Lockport City School District trustee election.
Three seats are to be filled by election, those now held by trustees Ed Sandell, Leslie Tobin and Karen Young.
Prospective candidates for school board may pick up petition forms at the district office, 130 Beattie Ave., after calling ahead to 716-478-4828, during business hours Monday through Friday. Walk-ins are welcome but should be prepared to wait 15 minutes for processing of the requested paperwork, according to district clerk Deborah Coder.
To qualify for a ballot line, candidates must gather 100 signatures from qualified voters within the district; each person who signs should print their name and address as well. Completed petitions are due back at the district office by 5 p.m. April 27.
The trustee election will take place alongside the annual public vote on the school budget.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.