Even without a global pandemic, the value of Lockport Community Television (LCTV) has long since been established as an outstanding not-for-profit producer of local television programming.
From their most colorful host, Jim Slowey, to the man behind the scenes for the past four decades, LCTV producer and executive director Richard Zapp, the station has become as important to the community today as its local newspapers and radio stations.
Throw in COVID-19 and a global shutdown and LCTV’s importance became nothing less than critical, many times as a source for the community to stay connected with local government and school district officials who make important decisions that affect our lives every day.
Zapp says this pandemic demonstrates that LCTV’s value to the Western New York community can never be overstated again.
“The last year shows how valid we are and how much we’re needed,” Zapp said. “Not every community has what we have here in Lockport. Think about it. We have our own TV, we have our own newspaper and we have our own radio station.”
From its coverage of local government proceedings — including live-streamed meetings of the Lockport Common Council, Lockport Town Board, Niagara County Legislature and Lockport Board of Education — to its daily dose of high school sporting events and graduations, church services, parades, call-in talk shows, Zapp and LCTV continue to bring it all into our living rooms — pandemic or not.
“We truly appreciate our partnership with LCTV,” said Lockport Mayor Michelle Roman. “They provide opportunities for our community to have access to our local government and services.”
When the state mandate came crashing down last March, forcing the closing of all schools and most businesses, LCTV, which features a small, but efficient, mostly volunteer staff, was hit hard as well.
“It was crazy because who would have thought that a pandemic like this would hit in the first place?” Zapp said.
“We pretty much had to shut down like most places. No public TV per se’, but with the advent of Zoom we were able to produce some public shows. Niagara County Legislature chairwoman Becky Wydysh came in every day. We’re not a news station, but we sort of turned into that for quite a while last year and we’re still doing county updates once a month, as opposed to once a day.”
Zapp has served as LCTV’s sanitation engineer throughout the Covid crisis. He’s the one who walks around the building every day sanitizing places people have been and all the equipment that was touched.
“Like most places, we had to have a plan in place and a desk out front with paperwork that people have to sign before they can come in,” Zapp said of LCTV’s Niagara Street studios.
“We’ve been very lucky that nothing has happened as far as exposures here.”
LCTV is once again open to the public on a limited bases. It currently has three channels on the Spectrum/Charter cable system in Niagara and Erie counties — public access 1301, education channel 1302 and government channel 1303.
Zapp said anyone coming to the studios must call ahead of time, because only a certain amount of people are allowed in the building at one time.
In addition to Zapp running things in the LCTV control room, the cameras and sound equipment that allows us to see live meetings at Lockport Town Hall and other locations are operated on sight by a single LCTV technician.
“I know our local governments appreciate what we do, because it allows the community to stay involved and they’re still able to call in or text questions during the meetings,” Zapp said.
“Then within a couple of hours after each meeting, they’re available for viewing on-demand (at lctv.net), which people love.”
Zapp said LCTV is always looking for more volunteers. Call him if you’re interested at 434-1733.
Follow John D’Onofrio on Twitter with “Good Morning, Lockport, N.Y.” weekday mornings at @LockportJournal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.