By Monday afternoon, much of the plywood covering the glass windows and doors of Pine Avenue businesses had come down.
Some sense of normalcy had seemed to return to the Cataract City's streets after a night of protest over the killing of George Floyd, in an encounter last week with Minneapolis police.
But the city and county officials and law enforcement leaders who helped defuse a tense standoff between protesters and police at the Falls Municipal Complex on Main Street all said that the Sunday night confrontation was the just the first step toward change.
"Just like last night, when we decided to take a knee (in solidarity with the protestors), that action was important," Mayor Robert Restaino said on Monday. "And now taking (further) action is important."
Restaino, Falls Police Superintendent Thomas Licata and acting Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti agreed that taking new steps to engage with communities of color will be critically important to building trust with those communities.
"It's important, how successful is a police department if the community is not behind it?" Filicetti asked. "You know that answer. They're not."
The political leaders said the way that police agencies engage their communities, especially in the comings days, weeks and months will be crucial to achieving change.
"People look for measurables, to determine what has changed," Restaino said. "It's important for police and government to stay committed to the community. I don't believe our police department is the enemy. But they represent the larger conversation taking place across the country."
Falls Pastor Craig Pridgen, of True Bethel Baptist Church, watched as the protests unfolded and praised the action of police and political leaders.
"They were willing to show their faces," Pridgen said. "And for them to get in the midst of that crowd and then to take a knee (in solidarity), that's great leadership."
Pridgen noted that the chant of "take a knee" stemmed from the actions of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who would take a knee before the start of games to protest police brutality and social injustice.
"I'm not taking a knee against something," the pastor said in describing Kaepernick's actions. "I'm taking a knee for something."
Yet Pridgen also said that the hard work of achieving change is just beginning.
"I know those three men and I know they felt the heart and the pain of those people,"Pridgen said. "That was a special moment for Niagara Falls. They opened up the door for healthy communication. Now is where the real work begins. How do you continue that communication?"
Restaino said, in the midst of a public health pandemic and an economic crisis, working for change will present significant challenges.
"Last night was a combination of a lot of things. Economic frustration. Opportunity frustration," the mayor said. "I would love to be able to check off all those boxes in a week. But some of those concerns are longstanding. We may not eliminate them in a week, a month or a year, but we need to eliminate them."
Filicetti said, from his perspective, members of law enforcement need to stay active in the community and not just by making arrests.
"We need to show our faces. The community needs to know us," he said. "It takes more than a gesture, it takes the consistency of being in the community and engaging."
Restaino said he looks forward to a continuing dialogue. And he noted that as he spoken with the protestors and that he recognized many of them.
"I told them we came to talk and we're going to work to find answers," he said. "We don't want yesterday to be wasted."
