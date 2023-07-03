Lockport Police Department is pressing an investigation into a double shooting that took the life of a local man and left a woman hospitalized in serious condition.
Investigators said the gunfire erupted about 10 p.m. Sunday. Patrol officers responded to a “shots fired” call outside a bodega near the corner of Locust and Walnut streets.
The first officers on the scene reported finding a female who had been “shot in the face.” She was rushed by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, where she was treated and listed in serious condition. Her age and name have not been released by LPD.
Other responding officers reported locating a spent shell casing and found the body of a male about 100 feet from where the female was located. Rakeem Hamilton, 27, of Lockport, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Law enforcement sources said investigators are still trying to determine the relationship between the two victims and whether they were known to each other. Sources with knowledge of the ongoing investigation said the incident is not believed to have been random.
In a written statement provided to news media Monday afternoon, LPD Chief Steven Abbott said, “We are working diligently to gather all available evidence and interview witnesses to establish a clear understanding of what transpired. We will provide further updates as additional information becomes available.”
Investigators also issued a plea for help from the public.
“We urge anyone with information regarding this shooting to come forward and assist us in our investigation,” Abbott’s statement read. “Your cooperation is vital in helping us bring justice to those involved.”
Anyone with information about the shooting can call the police department at 716-439-6607 or the LPD Tip Line at 716-439-6707.
