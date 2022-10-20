Vote 411, the League of Women Voters’ electronic voter guide, is now live, the Buffalo Niagara chapter announced. Access the guide at www.vote411.org.
Candidate information is available for all candidates running for a local, state or federal office in the Nov. 8 general election. The information includes biographical details and responses to questions posed by the League, as well as links to candidates’ social media and campaign websites. Candidates who have not yet submitted their information are listed with “Candidate Has Not Responded;” their responses will be posted as soon as the candidates provide the information, an LWV spokesperson said.
There's also information about a statewide ballot proposition, the Clean Water, Clean Air, Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act.
Early voting in New York begins on Oct. 29 and ends on Nov. 6. To find an early voting site in Niagara County, visit https://elections.niagara.ny.us/.
The League is a nonpartisan political membership organization open to men and women that encourages the informed and active participation of citizens in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy. Learn more about the local chapter at www.lwvbn.org.
