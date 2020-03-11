MIDDLEPORT — A mandatory leash law for dogs has been adopted by the Royalton town board. Dogs must be leashed when they're off their owner's property or don't have a property owner's permission to roam unleashed. An exception was made for hunting activities.
The maximum length of the required leash is 10 feet.
"We've had issues, especially by the canal," Scott Wymyczak, dog control officer, said. "This is the way to handle it, unfortunately."
Also at its Monday meeting, the town board approved a statement of its opposition to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's proposed Renewable Energy Act, which calls for streamlining the siting process for renewable energy projects, such as solar and wind developments, in part by bypassing local laws. The statement is to be sent to Cuomo as well as state Sen. Rob Ortt and state Assembly Member Michael Norris.
"We have enough housing development going on, that's our tax (base) increase," Supervisor Daniel Bragg said. "People are moving into this area because it's rural, so you got to maintain that. Plus there's a lot of question marks with solar and we don't have answers."
— By Benjamin Joe
