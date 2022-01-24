Lecture tells of past and future of Erie Canal

A lecture was held at the Palace Theater in Lockport on Monday about the history of the Flight-of-Five locks on the Erie Canal. It was conducted by David Kinyon from the Lockport Locks Heritage District Corporation, and had John Montague, president of the Buffalo Maritime Center as a special guest. The lecture titled “From Roberts to Renewal” was a part of the Palace Theater’s speaker series, which holds monthly free historical lectures.
Kinyon began the lecture by putting a focus on Nathan Roberts, the engineer who oversaw the construction of the Erie Canal. He then moved on to the Flight-of-Five’s history as it went through several renovations since its construction. Kinyon praised the Flight-of-Five’s volunteers in attendance, and also emphasized his excitement for the upcoming bicentennial for the Erie Canal.
“Clearly we have a tremendous opportunity with the 200th anniversary of the completion of the Erie Canal coming up in 2025,” said Kinyon. “We simply need to make sure that we, as a community, are communicating constantly to all of our area’s elected officials about the significance of Lockport becoming a premiere heritage tourism community.”
Once Kinyon was finished speaking, he handed the podium over to Montague who gave an update on the Buffalo Maritime Center’s progress on building a functioning replica of the “Seneca Chief,” the canal boat that New York Governor DeWitt Clinton took through the Erie Canal once it was completed. The replica, which is being entirely built by volunteers, is expected to be completed next year. As part of the bicentennial celebration, the replica will take the governor of New York through the Canal.
The door prize of a framed photo of the Flight-of-Five shot by photographer Jeff Tracy, was won by 12-year-old audience member, Carter Kennedy.
Kinyon hopes that events like Monday's will encourage more volunteering and donation to the various canal restoration projects in Lockport and elsewhere.
“I was very pleased with the attendance,” said Kinyon. “I think that it was a great cross-section of people in the community, many of whom are involved, but also a tremendous number of people who simply have a great interest in the Erie Canal, and the work that we’re doing on the Flight-of-Five restoration.”
Next month's Palace Theater lecture “Power and Politics of Lockport’s Mill Race,” will be presented at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, by Dr. Scott Geise.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.