BUFFALO — A program sponsored by National Grid and New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) will distribute energy efficient lighting to those in need. The bulbs will be offered to patrons at Western New York area food pantries beginning later this month.
Food insecure individuals also often struggle to afford basic household items and may be forced to choose between securing household goods or putting food on the table. This donation of bulbs will provide some relief to families who may have otherwise had to employ trade-offs or coping mechanisms to afford food and other household staples.
National Grid and NYSEG partnered to deliver 45,000 9-watt ENERGY STAR certified A-line bulbs during FeedMore WNY's 16th Annual Rock Out Hunger food drive.
"National Grid has a history of giving back to the communities and customers who we serve," said Ken Kujawa, National Grid regional director. "Working with FeedMore WNY is a natural for us as we strive to connect our communities to clean and sustainable energy in households across Western New York. We're grateful for our partnership, as we realize that this is their busiest time of year, and for allowing us to play a role in their annual Rock Out Hunger food drive, which has become a Western New York tradition."
"We're excited to move forward with this partnership between NYSEG, National Grid and FeedMore WNY," said Michael Del Negro, manager of conservation and load management programs at NYSEG. "Our team is always looking for ways to ensure that we are providing equity with our energy efficiency programs. This partnership will help us connect with our community and ensure that all of our customers have the opportunity to benefit from our programs and take advantage of the energy savings. Since LED light bulbs use significantly less energy than traditional blubs, this simple switch can make a big difference in energy costs."
"We are grateful to National Grid and NYSEG for this generous donation of LED bulbs to help our families in need. We know that families have had to skip meals or resort to other coping strategies in order to afford household essentials, often at the determinant of their health and well-being. As we head into the darkest months of the year, these bulbs will help light homes of our vulnerable community members, saving energy and money in the process," said Tara A. Ellis, president and CEO of FeedMore WNY.
In addition to meeting the immediate need for household essentials, the ENERGY STAR certified LED bulbs consume up to 90 percent less energy and last at least 15 times longer than incandescent bulbs, which translates to lower electricity bills for those who use them.
