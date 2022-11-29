BUFFALO — The Patrick P. Lee Foundation has awarded four colleges including Niagara County Community College a total of $196,000 to enhance mental health services for students, the foundation’s executive director, Jane Mogavero, announced Tuesday.
Utilization of college counseling centers has risen significantly since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with students reporting increased instances of depression, anxiety, and psychological distress. One local college experienced a 59% increase in mental health counseling appointments between 2021-2022 and anticipates future demand to be ten times higher than pre-pandemic levels, according to Mogavero. Increased demand for mental health services is compounded by recent data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control that shows increasing suicide rates among college aged men and women.
The foundation is underwriting mental health service enhancements for Rochester Institute of Technology, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and Saint Louis University in addition to NCCC. “Partner” schools will be able to increase staffing of mental health clinics, provide educational trainings to faculty and staff on identifying signs of mental illness, and create initiatives to support students facing mental health challenges.
“We know from our work with the Think Bigger Do Good advocacy initiative that targeted programing, such as those planned by our partner schools, can be an effective way of intervening before a crisis occurs and has the added benefit of increasing mental health awareness,” Mogavero said.
NCCC will use its funding to increase clinical staffing at its Wellness Center and provide mental health workshops throughout the academic year.
“Providing students with the proper tools to manage mental and emotional well-being will help create a supportive campus culture,” NCCC president William J. Murabito said.
The Patrick P. Lee Foundation is a private, family foundation committed to achieving immediate and measurable impacts in the areas of mental health and education. Since its creation in 2007, the foundation has awarded more than $20 million in mental health grants and scholarship funding for STEM students.
