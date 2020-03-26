The Center for Elder Law & Justice is a resource for anyone who is struggling with legal questions related to COVID-19. Individuals who are caring for a sick family member, or dealing with a personal illness may have concerns about employment, paid leave, disability, or health insurance. The center's free legal advice helpline is currently open for individuals of all ages to speak directly with an attorney. The helpline is open from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday. The number is 1-844-481-0973.
The center's blog on “What New Yorkers Should Know During COVID-19” is updated daily with the most current information regarding New York State regulations, resources and closures. https://elderjusticeny.org/covid-19-what-new-yorkers-need-to-know/
