Lockport's Joshua Vacanti has survived another round on “The Voice.”
Having been picked by John Legend to be a part of Team Legend, Vacanti chose the song “Falling” by Harry Styles to highlight his skills as a vocalist.
And shine he did.
“It was nice to be able to sing a more slowed down kind of ballad song,” Vacanti said. “I love Harry Styles. I remember listening to this song when this album first came out and just being struck by how beautiful it was. I think it’s a super emotional piece of music.”
Vacanti said he’d never performed it on stage, it was a bathroom or car jam, but was excited to sing it for the show.
While he doesn’t know what the future might bring, Vacanti said he knows where he’s coming from.
“I’ve always had so much support,” he said. “I feel like every person I’ve interacted with has always been really supportive of me and my music and I’m super grateful for that.”
“If I had to pick someone that I think has been supportive and influential, I’d maybe say the music theater department educators at Lockport High School.”
Rob Pacillo was one of those educators, fresh from teaching the middle school and arriving to teach at the high school level, he had the chance to impart some tutelage to young junior-year Vacanti.
“I struggled a lot in school and when I got to the music department in high school it was definitely a safe haven for me,” Vacanti said. “It was such a great place, an encouraging place to be and I really came out of my shell. I’ve been blessed to have so many musical educators in my life.”
For Pacillo, he remembered being astounded by Vacanti and his voice.
“The first time I met him,” Pacillo said. “And, honestly, I had never heard of him, but the moment I met him and the moment I heard him sing, I knew he had something special.”
Pacillo said every time Vacanti sang, people would stop and listen. His expertise to be able to blend in the choir, but also able to solo well showed him to be ready for more.
But for Vacanti, his relationship with Pacillo wasn’t all notes and vocal chords.
“I actually joined a choir after college, Harmonia Chamber Singers, which is directed by Rob Pacillo, the music director at Lockport High School,” he said. “And then a friend, who I knew in high school, but eventually would become my wife, she joined the choir.”
“We got really close through that time and realized we had something more than a friendship.”
It was a beautiful gift that life could steer their paths together, Vacanti said, and it’s the chief experience he misses as he performs for “The Voice.”
“Throughout this whole process I’ve been open to whatever happens,” he said. “To whatever doors God opens or closes. I know at the end of the day I will be on a stage somewhere, singing, worshiping.”
“I’m so excited to get back to worshiping with my wife. I think that’s been the weirdest thing throughout this experience. I feel like ever since I’ve been with my wife we always performed together, whether we’re in a group or it’s just been the two of us together. … So, I’m excited just to be back on stage with her and whether that is with me having “The Voice” trophy in the end, or not, I’m just happy wherever the journey takes me to.”
