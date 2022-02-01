ALBANY — A slew of upstate GOP lawmakers found themselves in rough political currents Tuesday with a legislative redistricting proposal threatening to reconfigure the districts with which they are most familiar.
Against the backdrop of population gains in the downstate region while many upstate regions have experienced population loss, the new lines, if approved by the Legislature, would leave downstate Democrats at a distinct advantage at the state Capitol.
Upstate voters would find themselves with less representation in Albany, as the state Senate plan would add two additional districts to the New York City region while taking away two seats from upstate New York.
Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt, R-Niagara County, slammed the plan after it was released by the Legislative Task Force on Demographic Research and Reapportionment.
"Democrats’ closed door map-making is a shameless, partisan example of gerrymandering at its worst," Ortt said. "We anticipate a court challenge, and are confident that a challenge will ultimately be successful."
The redistricting plan would have immediate consequences for two GOP incumbents who would be thrust into the same, revamped district. Sen. Pete Oberacker, R-Otsego County, who is in his first term, and veteran Sen. Jim Tedisco, R-Schenectady County, could end up facing a primary contest. Oberacker, while keeping some of his current turf, would have to run in Scotia in Schenectady County as well as Amsterdam in Montgomery County.
The proposed lines are expected to be voted upon Thursday.
Oberacker showed no sign of looking for an exit plan, saying in a prepared statement: "I will continue to stand up for those I represent — both today and in the future."
Voicing disappointment with the plan, Oberacker said: "Elected officials should be working together to rebuild from the pandemic and improve opportunities across the state. Instead, Democrats have focused on politics, ignoring the public’s call for an independent redistricting process and engineering their own gerrymandered legislative lines that will certainly be challenged in court."
Under the new plan, he would retain all of Otsego and Schoharie counties, take all of Chenango County, but lose a portion of Delaware County, several towns in Cayuga County and several towns in Tompkins County. New territory for the district would include the Montgomery County city of Amsterdam and a portion of Fulton County.
Tedisco lashed out at Democrats, accusing them of scheming to "build a bigger power based in New York City."
"It's nothing short of treachery and the essence of evil," said Tedisco, who was first elected to the Legislature in 1983.
The plan would also combine portions of two Western New York Senate districts, giving an advantage to Sen. Tim Kennedy, D-Erie County; over Sen. Edward Rath, R-Amherst.
The Democrat who headed the redistricting effort, Senate Deputy Majority Leader Michael Gianaris, D-Queens, defended the maps.
"As we are unraveling the gerrymandering of the past we’re just bringing things back to where they should have been from the outset,” the lawmaker said on New York City radio station WNYC.
"If (legislative districts) had been drawn fairly at the outset this is perhaps what they would have looked like," Gianaris insisted. He also voiced optimism that the lines will withstand judicial scrutiny.
“We’ve had our lawyers look at these maps backwards and forwards and when the time comes we’re confident we will make our case to the courts and be successful," Gianaris said.
Veteran New York political observer Gerald Benjamin, retired dean of the political science department at SUNY New Paltz, said that for years Republicans and Democrats got through redistricting by "horse trading," a practice that has now ended.
When Republicans held the Senate majority, Benjamin said, they had a small platoon of senators from the New York City area, drawing lines favorable to their candidates.
The new result, he said, is an example of "live by the sword, die by the sword." With Democrats holding large majorities in both houses, Republicans face tall challenges, Benjamin added. "You have to win in the other guys' area of strength," he said.
New York's redistricting process was sharply criticized by Laura Ladd Bierman, director of the state chapter of the League of Women Voters.
Bierman noted partisan gerrymandering is banned under a constitutional amendment adopted in 2014. "New Yorkers deserve a transparent and fair redistricting process, and it is shameful that the Legislature has denied them this," she said.
Lawmakers are expected to approve controversial new congressional lines Wednesday (February 2). The state legislative maps would go before lawmakers the following day.
The congressional redistricting could ignite a GOP primary between Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-New Hartford; against former state Sen. Cathy Young, R-Jamestown; who is well known to voters along portions of the Southern Tier district that has been created.
Young had been testing the waters for a congressional run before the new maps were released. However, she has not formally declared her candidacy.
Lines for state Assembly districts would also be altered. As in the Senate, the lawmakers who are expected to be left the most vulnerable by changes are generally those in swing districts rather than incumbents helped by having their party being the dominant one in their respective districts.
Assemblyman John Salka, R-Madison County, said he is concerned his district would now resemble a gerrymandered "snake," running as far south as Orange County.
Salka, whose current district includes Oneonta and Cooperstown, said the district would lose parts of Otsego County as well as portions of his home county. Portions of the revamped district are now represented by Assemblyman Brian Miller, R-New Hartford.
Salka said he expects to run for re-election, but will spend time in the coming weekend discussing his political career with his family. He resides in what would be the northernmost part of the revised district, a territory where former President Donald Trump got nearly 55% of the 2020 vote.
Assemblyman Joe Angelino, R-Norwich, would also see modest changes to his district lines, though he would remain in solidly Republican territory. There, Trump came away with nearly 61% of the 2020 vote.
