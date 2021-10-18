According to a document submitted by Legislator Anita Mullane, the Niagara County Legislature tonight could be voting on a resolution demanding Western New York Off Track Betting CEO Henny Wojtaszek resign from his post.
“We want to vote on it,” Mullane said. “It’s been going on for too long.”
The document asserts that as the Western New York OTB has been under investigation by the FBI and under audit by the New York State Comptroller’s office, and that the audit found that CEO Henry Wojtaszek owed over $3,000 for use of a company car from July 2016 to April 2019, and information showing the lack of adherence to the New York State Gaming Commission Regulations and Guidelines in the distribution of tickets, as well as illegal health benefits being given to board members, that Elliot Winter, the Niagara County representative at OTB, should be dismissed.
The resolution is signed by all five Democrat legislators, Mark Grozio, Anita Mullane, Christopher Robins, Dennis Virtuoso and Owen Steed.
Virtuoso said that it is up to the chair of the Legislator, Becky Wydysh, as to whether the resolution will be voted on the floor during tonight’s Niagara County Legislature meeting, which is virtual and can be watched on LCTV. He also noted a Rule 15 vote can be taken to override the chair’s wishes, but he did not believe that would happen.
County legislators around eastern Niagara County, including Mullane, David Godfrey and John Syracuse, as well as candidates for legislature positions, notably 5th Ward Alderman Rick Abbott who is running against Mullane for District 13 and Shawn Foti running for the District 14 spot, were contacted by the US&J to give their stance on the scandal and the resolution.
“I have seen letters from the New York State Bar Association, the New York State Gaming Association that have resolved Mr. Wojtasek of doing any wrong,” Syracuse said. “So, I think this is purely political in nature, attacking OTB. OTB is a conglomerate of the western region and their successes, they deliver money to the county. I think it’s a political move. I really do.”
Syracuse said the New York State Bar Association would not tolerate any illegality in their profession and Wojtasek is a licensed attorney and is expected to maintain a high level of ethical behavior. If they say he’s done no wrong, Syracuse said, that can be taken as a heavy endorsement of his innocence.
Abbott said that he intended to hold all officials in the county to the highest standard.
“It’s unique to me, because I’m not a part of it,” Abbott said. “OTB, as it stands, we’re one of a membership of 17, so we have one vote out of 17. I know in the newspaper they’re calling for resignations, but I promise to uphold all of them. Whether it’s the Niagara County Community College, whether it’s the Water Authority, it’s not just them.”
“The only control we have over it is to elect the person who will represent the county on its board of directors and that’s one vote,” he said, but also noted he wanted to hold the OTB to the highest standard possible.
Godfrey told the US&J that he had no comment, but his reasons for that response was, “Because I haven’t had the opportunity to look into it thoroughly.”
Foti also commented on this issue.
“I will hold all county organizations and committees accountable,” he said, noting he’s been in the position in his volunteer positions with Miller Hose Co. and the Newfane Lion’s Club. However, he said he’d have to review any documents pertaining to the issue to give an answer to the question of whether Winter should be dismissed.
“Both sides should have a chance to present all documents so I can make a fair decision,” he said.
Legislators Tony Nemi, Will Collins and Mike Hill, as well as legislator candidate Sara Capen could not be reached for comment before the writing of this article.
