Legislature hires Schuler for county job

Just before his appointment to the role of Niagara County public information officer, Kevin Schuler told the members of county legislature that if given a chance, he'd prove he could be trusted.
On Tuesday, the legislature voted 8-5 to appoint as the county's new PIO, effective Jan. 1, the former LPCiminelli executive who pleaded guilty to wire fraud charges in relation to the Buffalo Billion scandal.
In May 2018, Schuler admitted to his role in the bid-rigging scandal that saw his firm awarded a $750 million contract for the SolarCity project in Buffalo.
Schuler acknowledged his past actions and said that he had spent the months since his conviction speaking publicly about ethics and compliance. The long-time communications professional said his prior acts were a "one-time mistake" that he's looking to move past.
“I made mistakes, I own that," he said while addressing the legislature from the podium. "I'm looking to move on in a job I know I can do well."
He will be subject to a 52-week probationary period.
Lockport-area legislator Will Collins was the lone Republican lawmaker to join Democrats in voting "no" on Schuler's appointment.
Schuler was recommended for the post by a seven-member ad hoc committee established about a week ago for the purpose of finding the new PIO. He was one of at least two candidates, the other being Lewiston Town Board member-elect Jason Myers, who interviewed for the job.
The matter was subject to heated debate during the legislature's Tuesday business meeting, with some legislators arguing that, due to his record, Schuler wasn't the best choice for the job.
Dennis Virtuoso, the lone Democrat on the search committee, said that while Schuler had a "fine resume," he called it “a slap in the face” to taxpayers to hire someone who had been involved in a public corruption scandal.
Virtuoso has also advocated for the position to be eliminated entirely and absorbed by the legislature clerk’s office.
In response to the suggestion, Legislature Clerk Mary Jo Tamburlin said there is “no way we can handle any of those duties." She listed a number of the items her office is already responsible for, adding, “It’s really sad I have to defend what my office and my staff does.”
Virtuoso also said that only three members of the seven-person committee voted on the recommendation, though County Attorney Claude Joerg said there was a quorum until Virtuoso chose to leave the interviews.
Departing legislator Jason Zona, D-Niagara Falls, took issue with the fact that there was only a week between the legislature being notified about the PIO job opening and the committee's recommendation who to hire. He said he’d heard through the grapevine three weeks ago that Schuler would be getting the job.
Zona, who chairs the county Democratic Committee, called Schuler's appointment “business as usual” for Niagara County government.
Also questioned was the timing of County Manager Richard Updegrove's decision to raise the PIO's pay in the 2020 county budget, since the request came shortly before the legislature was notified that the current PIO would be vacating his position. The job will pay $79,003 in 2020, up from the current salary of $69,596.
Schuler will replace current PIO Douglas Hoover, who came under fire in early October after he issued a re-election notice for Legislature Chairman Keith McNall to local media outlets using his government email address, a violation of the county code of ethics.
Hoover has been allowed to remain in his role but Updegrove said earlier this month that Hoover wanted to “explore some other opportunities.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.