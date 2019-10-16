LOCKPORT – The collective attention of the people crammed into the Niagara County Courthouse’s legislative chambers on Tuesday was focused on an empty chair in the center of the floor.
It was the now vacant seat occupied for 26 years by the late Niagara County Legislature vice chairman from the hamlet of Ransomville, Clyde Burmaster, who passed away earlier this year.
As roll was called at the meeting, each lawmaker walked onto the floor with a rose in hand and laid it upon Burmaster’s desk. Attendees stood without direction to do so. A solemn moment followed as the color guard stood before the dais.
The remembrance ceremony comes nearly two months after Burmaster’s passing Aug. 26 at the age of 78.
Stories of his impact poured out as family, friends and colleagues continued mourning one of the most venerated statesmen in Niagara’s recent memory alongside the occasional joke about Burmaster’s iconic features – his mustache, his stacks of paperwork and his white turtleneck.
From Sheriff James Voutour, to District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek, to County Attorney Claude Joerg and many others – several of whom choked up during their remarks as they attempted to stifle tears – recounted the moment they came to know Burmaster and the undiminished effect his influence had on their lives.
Burmaster’s son, Chris, a respected physical therapist in Florida, said politics was not his father’s first calling, but was his true calling and one that played to his desire to help people. He still lives by the advice that guided his father’s decisions, “If you’ve done the right thing, you never have to worry about what you’ve done.”
“I strongly feel my father made the world a better place,” he said. “He taught many of us valuable lessons. So now I know it’s my job, and our job, to use what he taught us and continue his legacy.”
The young Burmaster repeated the weighty praise heaped upon his father’s memory at the summer funeral. His son described Burmaster as devoted, thoughtful and passionate. Chris Burmaster said he also had a side most do not know, one that was sensitive and loving.
“Every night when I was younger he was on his knees singing me to sleep,” he said. “He had a special song he would sing to me until I fell asleep.”
Wojtaszek recalled the elder Burmaster’s unfailing habit of speaking about his family and of asking about hers. It was the time Burmaster related the experience of losing his son Daniel that still resonates.
Wojtaszek spoke of the early days of her marriage to Henry Wojtaszek, the former Niagara County GOP chairman attorney, and current CEO of Western Regional Off-Track Betting who remains an influential force in local politics.
The district attorney said she struggled with her husband’s level of involvement in politics early in the marriage and the time it took him away from the home while she was pregnant with their first son Jack. The district attorney said a breakfast her husband had with Burmaster changed that. At the meal, Burmaster asked for her husband’s wallet, ripped off a piece of yellow paper, jotted a word and told him to read it when he was at home.
“It was just a piece of paper that said ‘Jack,’ “ the district attorney said.
Burmaster met her husband for breakfast again a week later. Burmaster explained himself, Caroline Wojtaszek said. He told her husband that while politics had its place, nothing would replace the time he spent with his son, then he told the tragic story of the loss of his own beloved child.
“I swear he still has that piece of paper in his wallet,” she said of her husband. “I think he would go into a burning building for it.”
Henry Wojtaszek said Burmaster’s impact on his life was great and thanked his family “for sharing him with us,” he said.
Others from Burmaster’s district and the organizations he assisted through the years spoke and praised his legacy.
Chris Burmaster said an important part of that legacy will be continuing his father’s devotion to the area’s public health and environmental protection, particularly resistance to Chemical Waste Management’s application to expand its local hazardous landfill operations and the cleanup of the Niagara Falls Storage Site.
Lee Simonson called Burmaster the “sterling example” of a citizen and public servant truly vested in the betterment of his community. He described the passing of his friend as a gut punch multiplied by the mourning of the uncountable people he impacted, the pain his family experiences.
Simonson said he found it difficult to encapsulate the memory of his friend’s independence, dedication, fearlessness and fairness in words. He is filled with many memories that he will not soon fade.
“Of course, there are some things that I would simply like to forget, like hanging on for dear life while he was speeding down Niagara Falls Boulevard in his antique sports car,” he said. “He had fun, I did not.”
Simonson remembers his laughter after the ride, and also in the many hours Burmaster let loose his sense of humor about the lighter side of local matters.
Though it will be impossible to match his breadth of influence and contribution, Simonson said it would still do well for people to try and learn by his example.
“We believed in him,” he said. “But more importantly, he believed in us.”
At the close of the ceremony, the legislature unanimously approved a resolution that will rename Bond Lake Park, “The Clyde L. Burmaster Park.”
