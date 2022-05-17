When 4th District Niagara County Legislator Jeffrey Elder was working with the State Department in 2016 he met Fire Commissioner Darnell Whitfield, whose mother Ruth was a victim of Saturday's mass shooting in Buffalo.
“One of the things we did when we came to Buffalo was an active shooter drill," Elder said Tuesday. "To have that connection with him, and then for something like this to happen, and for his mother to die in an active shooting, it really hit home.”
The Niagara County Legislature took time at the beginning of its meeting Tuesday to address Saturday's mass shooting in Buffalo.
Legislator William Collins of the 12th District, which is in the town and city of Lockport, commended the actions of Tops security guard Aaron Salter Jr., the Lockport resident and retired Buffalo police officer who lost his life trying to stop the shooter.
“In tragedies like these, there are heroes,” said Collins during the meeting. “One such hero was Aaron Salter Jr., a retired police officer who was working at Tops doing security, and he engaged the killer in an attempt to prevent any further death. Aaron gave his own life trying to save others. A true hero.”
Collins, followed by a moment of silence, read the names of the victims who were killed in the attack.
Sheriff Michael Filicetti also spoke of the heroic actions of Salter and the tragedy at large when giving a presentation on Niagara County Police Week, which is being observed through May 21.
“I’ve been thinking about it every day since it’s happened,” said Filicetti during the meeting. “And you always wonder, what if that happened here in Niagara County? I don’t like to think that way, but we have to think that way.”
