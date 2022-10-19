A traveling exhibit was unveiled at the Niagara County Courthouse Tuesday focused on the Lemmon Vs. New York court case — instrumental in chipping away at the institution of slavery in the years just before the American Civil War.
The exhibit titled “The Lemmon Case: 1852-1860, A Prelude to the Civil War,” is being toured around New York state at various courthouses by the Historical Society of the New York Courts, and has been traveling since November of 2021. It features banners which explain the details surrounding the case, as well as a short documentary narrated by James Earl Jones.
The case involved a group of eight slaves owned by John and Juliet Lemmon from Virginia. This group was made up of two families who ranged in age from 2 to 23, and had no last names of their own. In 1852, the Lemmon’s brought this group of slaves with them from Virginia to New York City, where they were going to be taking a boat to Texas. While in New York, the slaves were approached by an agent of the Underground Railroad who gave them an offer to help them achieve their freedom, which they then accepted. The legal defense was organized by Louis Napoleon, a free black man and abolitionist, who while he couldn’t read or write, still had an intricate understanding of New York State courts, and dictated a writ of Habeas Corpus to free the group. Napoleon helped get the group an experienced legal team which even included future president Chester A. Arthur.
Slavery had already been abolished in New York in 1827, and the 1860 ruling made by Elijah Payne, the judge who took the case, said that considering how the Lemmon family brought their slaves into a state where it was outlawed, then the group would be freed in accordance with state law, and the “law of nature.” At the time, this was in direct defiance of the Dred Scott Decision made by the US Supreme Court a few years prior, whose ruling involved a similar situation.
Upon achieving their freedom, the group settled in Canada in order to escape any appeal that could be brought forth by the Lemmon’s. The Lemmon family’s attempts to appeal the case were unsuccessful in New York, By the time it reached the Supreme Court the Civil War had broken out, and the case was thrown out due to Virginia’s secession from the Union. Still, New York abolitionists raised a fund of $5,000 to compensate the Lemmon’s in exchange for their official recognition of the group’s freedom regardless of any appeal. The ruling was later mentioned as justification for succession by both South Carolina and Georgia.
At Niagara County’s grand opening reception of the exhibit, county Bar Association President Bob Richardson said it helps to bring attention to how important the state’s court system was to abolishing slavery.
“I think a lot of people don’t realize how influential New York was to the abolitionist movement, and how influential this case was,” said Richardson. “I know of lawyers whom I discuss this with and have never heard of it. They then look it up and are surprised at how much of a pivotal role this case took in abolishing slavery.”
Niagara Legislature Chairwoman Rebecca Wydysh mentioned that learning about this case was a new experience for her, and that being able to learn about it in Niagara County is appropriate due to Western New York and Niagara County being a critical stop on the Underground Railroad.
“People don’t necessarily take it upon themselves to look up these cases,” she said. “I never heard of it before so this was a learning experience for me, and it can be for anyone who comes into the building. It’s a good way to bring back various pieces of history that could very easily be forgotten.”
Legislator Jeffery Elder, the only black member of the county Legislature, said stories like this need to be taught more when discussing American history.
“This is African American History, and African American History is American history, and needs to be taught as such.” Elder said.
The exhibit can be seen during the courthouse’s normal business hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays through Oct. 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.