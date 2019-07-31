One evening every week, friends and family of Troy Hodge rally outside city hall to demand accountability and police reforms after the Lockport man died in an encounter with city police early June 17.
The protesters say they will continue to pressing at least until they get answers about how Hodge died.
They will likely have many more protests until then.
The New York Attorney General's office is investigating Hodge's death, per a 2015 mandate from Gov. Andrew Cuomo that the office prosecute all police-involved deaths of civilians who were or might have been unarmed.
And the office will not disclose any new information on the case, including the cause of Hodge's death, until its Special Investigations and Prosecutions Unit completes its report.
Waiting for answers
Prosecutors of course could complete and release their report at any time. But in past investigations, SIPU has taken no less than seven months to release its findings. Some investigations took much longer, such as the 21-month wait for the report on the death of Edson Thevenin, who was shot to death April 17, 2016, after he fled from Troy police in a car.
Then-Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said that investigation was undermined by "significant problems with the Troy Police Department’s evidence collection."
The Thevenin investigation was by far the slowest to reach a conclusion. Of the 14 investigation reports by the attorney general's SIPU, 12 were completed in less than 14 months, and eight were completed in less than a year.
SIPU has not completed any investigation in less than seven months and six days — the time it took the office to release its report on Raynette Turner, who died of natural causes while in the custody of Mount Vernon Police Department.
Hodge's family and close friends want answers much sooner.
Dylan Rickard, who is engaged to the daughter of Hodge's longtime girlfriend, said the family is haunted by the death of a man he considered a "father-in-law." More immediate family members have declined to comment until the attorney general's office completes its investigation.
"Every day me and my fiancée struggle with that," Rickard said of Hodge's death.
Ann Benedict, a protester who identified herself as family friend, agreed.
"It's been hell for all of them (in the family)," Benedict said. "It's going to hurt for the rest of their lives."
Rickard, speaking at a July 29 protest outside city hall, urged the attorney general to prioritize the investigation.
"It should be at the top of their priority list," Rickard said. "A man in their state died in the custody of government officials. I haven't heard them say one thing (about Hodge's death)."
Despite frustration with the wait for answers, several protesters said they are glad to have an independent investigator determine whether the four officers involved should face charges in Hodge's death.
"It is really frustrating because everybody is giving their opinion and speculating, and none of it is factual," said Felicia Grooms, a city resident who has demonstrated repeatedly for the Justice for Troy campaign. "I’d rather wait this long for the truth to come out."
Several protesters were skeptical of local prosecutors and police conducting a fair investigation.
"I'm glad an independent counsel is taking over," Rickard said. "There's stuff that's been swept under the rug in Lockport."
The incident
Differing accounts have emerged on the incident that culminated in Hodge's death.
Hodge's mother, Fatima Z. Hodge, called 911 late June 16 after Hodge was running around outside her Park Avenue home, saying armed men were coming after her.
Police say Hodge wielded a knife and told officers he was going to get a shotgun from inside the home. Officers fought with Hodge, leaving him with bruising and cuts on his face, and deployed a Taser on him.
Supporters say the knife never left Hodge's pocket, and that he was Tased after he was secured in handcuffs. Many were also outraged by a cell phone video, filmed by an unidentified bystander on the other side of Park Avenue and confirmed to be authentic, in which Hodge can be heard yelling, “Mom, don’t let them kill me. Don’t let them kill me.”
Thomas Burton, an attorney representing the four officers involved, said Hodge was handcuffed after the Taser use, which he said was ineffective. Burton also said Hodge brandished the knife at officers, until officers physically disarmed him.
"It was in the hand of Mr. Hodge through the entire fight, until they took some measures to get it out of his hand," Burton said.
Burton added the "irony" is that if the officers had shot Hodge, rather than disarmed him, they would not be under investigation by the attorney general, because there would be no question Hodge was armed.
"They would not have had that jurisdiction if either one of the Lockport officers had shot Mr. Hodge," Burton said.
Interim Police Chief Steven Preisch confirmed a knife was recovered at the scene, but declined to say specifically where it was found.
'Justice for Troy'
Protesters outside city hall Monday say they want more than answers; they want "accountability" and change in Lockport Police Department.
“Obviously we want justice for him. That’s the main goal,” Grooms said.
However, police rarely face charges for actions that result in the death of a civilian.
To date, SIPU has not secured a single conviction against an officer for the death of a civilian. What's more, the office has only charged one officer, Wayne Isaacs, an off-duty New York Police Department officer who shot and killed Delrawn Small in eastern Brooklyn on July 4, 2016. Isaacs, who alleged Small began striking him while he was sitting in his car in traffic, was found not guilty by a jury in November 2017.
National statistics confirm the trend. According to NPR, only six officers were convicted out of the 2,400 people who were killed by police between 2015 and June 2017.
Similarly, the National Police Misconduct Reporting Project analyzed 3,238 criminal cases against police officers from April 2009 and December 2010. They found only 33 percent resulted in conviction and only 36 of those convicted served jail time — about half the rate at which members of the public are convicted or incarcerated.
Burton maintains the officers involved went beyond their duties by not using lethal force on Hodge.
"Had Mr. Hodge been fully rational, and had dropped the knife, everything would have ended," Burton said. "These cops had every right to defend themselves in the face of what they encountered."
Protesters say they also want to see changes in LPD, including hiring officers of color, better training for mental health crises and required wearing of body cameras. According to Preisch, two of the responding officers had not worn body cameras, one had the camera off and a fourth had the camera fall from his vest during the struggle with Hodge.
"We're here for Troy (Hodge) but not just Troy. Other people have gone through this," Benedict said, referring to allegations of misconduct against city police.
While SIPU has yet to charge an officer for causing a civilian's death while on duty, the unit routinely recommends police departments make reforms. In recent reports, Attorney General Letitia James recommended New York Police Department dispatchers receive critical incident training and that state police be equipped with body cameras.
Protesters say they are resolved to continue demonstrating until they get the answers and reforms they demand.
"I don't care if it's 30 degrees. I'll come out in a snowsuit," Benedict said. "We need change."
