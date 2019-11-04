The state Board of Elections says more than 256,000 people cast their ballots before Election Day statewide between Oct. 26 and Nov. 3 under New York's new early voting law.
Data suggest unofficial turnout was roughly 1% in New York City and 2% outside the city.
The fifty-eight county Boards of Elections opened a total of 248 early voting sites.
“I think it is more than fair to say Early Voting, by and large, went very smoothly,” said Robert Brehm, co-executive director of the State Board. “More than 256,000 people voted, and the voters seemed to like the convenience of not having to vote on just the one day. Waiting times were short or non-existent in most places. Even in the few places where there were minor hiccups, voters were overwhelmingly favorable.”
The election is taking a day off Monday before voters return for the final, full day of balloting Tuesday.
New York is rolling out its new system in a quiet election year, ahead of the 2020 presidential contest.
It's too soon to know what impact early voting will have on turnout. Some experts say early voting could be just another option for voters who otherwise would have turned out on Election Day.
