Renovations to the former Spalding Mill and the Historic Post Office will get a boost from the city's $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant, as will projects to redevelop parts of Harrison Place and the F&M building.
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the winning projects Friday at the Historic Palace Theatre, which was awarded $600,000 for a variety of renovation efforts.
Tuscarora Club renovations and the Lock Tender Tribute monument also received portions of the one-time state grant, which is intended to rejuvenate long-struggling communities throughout the state. Another $1.1 million will go toward streetscape improvements on Pine and South streets, and $600,000 will be set aside in a small project fund for downtown businesses to beautify and enhance their properties.
"A sum of money that size can really change the trajectory of a community forever," Hochul said.
State Sen. Rob Ortt and Assembly Member Mike Norris echoed Hochul's sentiments, casting the award as a milestone in the resurgence of Lockport and the greater Western New York region.
"That's going to be significant and it's going to be transformative, and you're going to see the fruits of that over many, many years," Ortt said.
The winners
• The largest share, $2.2 million, went to Historic Lockport Mill Race, Inc., a non-profit organization seeking to redevelop the top level of the Spalding Mill, near Main and Pine streets, into a rooftop pavilion, amphitheater and gathering space. The $2.5 million project also would make the nearly 200-year-old property handicapped-accessible. HLMR plans to convert the mostly subterranean site into a tourist and community destination over the coming years. Its more immediate plans include building out a trail network and expanding access to the Erie Canal.
• The Historic Post Office, East Avenue and Elm Street, received the second-largest share, $1.75 million of public funds, to support a $4.85 million effort to renovate the building's interior and exterior into commercial space. The building could accommodate a restaurant, event space, coffee shop or office space.
• Redevelopment of the F&M building, at Main and Locust streets, received a $1.35 million award, on top of nearly $3.8 million in private investment. The plan calls for turning the vacant building, the tallest in Lockport, into ground-floor commercial space and market rate apartments on the upper floors. Mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems would be replaced, and portions of the adjacent mall would be turned into a covered parking lot.
• Redevelopment of building three at Harrison Place was awarded $955,000, along with about $250,000 in private investment. State officials said their vision is for a "business community hub," including a food hall incubator, micro-offices and shared spaces for community use. Hochul pointed out many aspiring restaurateurs don't have the funds to open their own brick-and-mortar location, and could use a food hall booth as a launching pad. "I see so many young people who want to start a culinary business but they don't have the resources," Hochul said. "This is going to be significant to attract businesses to our community."
• Redevelopment of the old Tuscarora Club will get $800,000, on top of owner Dominick Ciliberto's planned $1.5 million investment. With that money, Ciliberto plans to bring a restaurant, bar, event space and residential units to what Hochul called an "underutilized stretch of Walnut Street."
• Historic Palace Theatre was awarded $600,000 toward a $1.25 million project to replace roofing, install a new stage rigging system, renovate the orchestra pit, restore and add seating, install solar panels and add box seat amenities. Hochul called the Palace the "heart and soul of the community," while Ortt observed "you could not build (a theater like) this anymore."
• The Pine Street corridor got $865,000, the largest boost of any outdoor public space. That money will be used to reconfigure the intersection of Pine, Gooding and Lock streets, by better defining vehicular lanes and crosswalks, and add community green space, bump outs and handicap-accessible curb ramps. The area will get new benches, bike racks, planters and banner poles as well.
• South Street will receive new pedestrian crossings, amenities such as bike racks and benches, and additional on-street parking, thanks to $230,000 in DRI funds.
• The in-the-works Lock Tender Tribute — a 14-piece monument at the steps between Locks 70 and 71 — was awarded $275,000. The Locks Heritage District Corporation already has commissioned the first phase of the monument, including four figures, which is scheduled for completion by this fall. Lewiston sculptor Susan Geissler is handling the work, which is based off an 1895 photograph of 12 lock tenders and a young girl (the photographer is the 14th figure). The entire sculpture is estimated to cost well over $1 million and expected to take years to complete.
• The remaining $629,000 will establish a Small Project Grant Fund. Local business owners can apply for funding for enhancements and beautification efforts that were not large enough to warrant a DRI funding application in their own right. Mayor Michelle Roman said some rejected projects could utilize the fund.
The winners were selected from a list of more than a dozen projects, totaling $15 million, recommended in March by the Local Planning Committee, which consisted of city officials, members of local businesses and non-profits, and residents. The Department of State, Empire State Development and the state Division of Housing and Community Renewal determined the winners.
Left on the DRI cutting floor were a $3.6 million Lockport Marine and Harbor Center, $500,000 to renovate the former YMCA building, a $700,000 investment in the ongoing Flight of Five locks restoration and a $500,000 plan to better define the border of the parking lots along Frontier Place and Chestnut Street.
Hochul said the rejected projects still could receive public funds, such as through ESD's Regional Economic Development Council competition.
"We want to encourage people to find alternative sources with the state," Hochul said.
Lockport's DRI award was announced in October 2018 as part of the third round of the initiative. Each year, one community in each of 10 regions throughout the state is selected for the $10 million award. Jamestown and Olean were the Western New York regional winners of rounds one and two, respectively.
Awarded projects are expected to be "shovel-ready" within two to three years, according to an official for the New York Department of State.
Roman predicted the selected projects will encourage other improvements to the city's core. She also noted many of the properties are within sight of one another, and each are within walking distance, as the DRI was limited to a 15-block area of downtown.
"I think this is a catalyst to start further investment," Roman said. "This is just the beginning. And I look forward to the future."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.