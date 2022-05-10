The Rail Yard Skate Park project has hit a bump in the road that could lead to a more expensive, smaller skatepark.
The May 6 opening of proposals for a “design/build” contract with the City of Lockport was subdued, since the one proposal that came in won't be acted on. The reason is a letter to the city from the Associated General Contractors of New York State stating an objection to the city's Request for Proposals for design/build services.
The group's vice president, Joseph Hogan, wrote that the city cannot legally award a design/build contract because New York General Municipal Law requires it to make "complete plans and specs" available to potential bidders for construction work. In other words, it can't hire one firm to both design and build a skatepark.
According to Mayor Michelle Roman, the letter followed a complaint from a contractor, and to stay on the right side of the law, the city is looking into alternative scenarios for skate park development.
Mike Marino, consultant engineer from Nussbaumer & Clark, said there are two solutions.
The first option, which he said is unlikely – but better – is getting a private donor to become the contracting agency for a design/build project.
The second option is for the city to treat the skatepark like any other public construction project.
“If the city were to be the contracting agency, the city would engage professional services for the design for the skatepark, and then they’d go out to bid for a contractor, just like we would do for a waterline,” Marino said.
That probably will increase the time it takes to build the skatepark, he added.
John Craig, chairman of Lockport Community Services, said that as far as he knows, no other skate park in the state has been the subject of this sort of communication, and he feels Lockport was “singled out.”
The Rail Yard project calls for replacement of the existing wooden skatepark at Outwater Park with an all-concrete skatepark. Funds included a $250,000 matching grant from Build to Play, which were matched by a Grigg Lewis Foundation grant of $125,000, Verizon Lockport Media Funds equaling $25,000, the Niagara Greenway River Commission's contribution of $30,000, the John R. Oishei fund of $28,000, and $10,000 from the City of Lockport, which also paid $12,000 for signage. Private donors included the Sunrise Optimist Club, Dr. Jeffrey and Ellen Schratz and the family of Ron Winter. All in all, $550,000 was raised.
The funding from the Build to Play Foundation will not be pulled if the project’s completion date extends into 2023, Craig said, but construction costs have gone up, and splitting the work between a design firm and a construction company will raise administrative costs, and that means the skatepark may have to be smaller than was originally planned.
The sole respondent to the city's design/build RFP was Grindline Skate Parks Inc. of Seattle. Grindline previously designed and built skateparks in Portage, Wash., Hapeville, Ga., Manchester, Vt., and Hudson, Ohio.
