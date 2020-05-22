Lewiston Council on the Arts has announced the cancellation of this year's summer events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bug Fest, the Summer of '69, Blue Monday concert series and the Lewiston Art Festival & KeyBank Chalkwalk Competition will return in 2021.
"We will miss our audiences, welcoming artists from across the country and & seeing Center street filled with thousands of visitors. Artists who were accepted into this year's festival will have an opportunity to exhibit and sell their work on Lewiston Arts Council (purple icon) Facebook page," the members of the council noted in a release.
Despite the cancellation, everyone will get a chance to be chalk artist as this year’s KeyBank Chalk Walk Competition will be held online as a virtual competition. People of all ages are encouraged to create a chalk masterpiece in their driveways or on the sidewalks of their neighborhood. There is no specific theme. Whatever it is, the council is invite residents to put the chalk to pavement, bring their vision to life and send a photo. A substantial cash prize will be awarded to the winner. For more information and updates check www.artcouncil.org
The Council on the Arts also extends its heartfelt gratitude to their sponsors for their unwavering support and flexibility, the Town of Lewiston, Village of Lewiston, Elderwood at Wheatfield, Modern Corporation, KeyBank, ASIWNY & the New York State Council on the Arts.
