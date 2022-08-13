Lewiston Art Fest 6

Those attending the Lewiston Art Festival filled Center Street Saturday afternoon.

Lewiston Art Festival organizers have announced the winners for this year’s event.

There is one winner per category.

• Best in show — Bonnie Heddon for “Aqua Shae” jewelry

• Painting — Jillian Tayler with “Murder Creek Akron N.Y.”

• Photography — James Hoggard for “Canadaway Creek Chutes, Big Boulder”

 Graphic Arts & Drawing — Jessica Gadra for “Zoo”

• Mixed Media — JoAnn Vanderheite for “Tribute”

• Artistic Craft I: Jewelry — Bonnie Heddon “Aqua Shae” necklace

• Artists Craft II: Fiber, Leather, Wood — Maura Hartwig for “Sunrise Pack”, leather/fiber

• Artists Craft III: Glass Ceramic Metal — Elyse Wall for “Spirit of the Glacier”, ceramic

• Best Booth Display — Matt Retzlaff for Booth #700

