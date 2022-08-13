Lewiston Art Festival organizers have announced the winners for this year’s event.
There is one winner per category.
• Best in show — Bonnie Heddon for “Aqua Shae” jewelry
• Painting — Jillian Tayler with “Murder Creek Akron N.Y.”
• Photography — James Hoggard for “Canadaway Creek Chutes, Big Boulder”
• Graphic Arts & Drawing — Jessica Gadra for “Zoo”
• Mixed Media — JoAnn Vanderheite for “Tribute”
• Artistic Craft I: Jewelry — Bonnie Heddon “Aqua Shae” necklace
• Artists Craft II: Fiber, Leather, Wood — Maura Hartwig for “Sunrise Pack”, leather/fiber
• Artists Craft III: Glass Ceramic Metal — Elyse Wall for “Spirit of the Glacier”, ceramic
• Best Booth Display — Matt Retzlaff for Booth #700
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.