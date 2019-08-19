Lewiston man accused of tossing kittens out of car window

A Lewiston man faces three counts of animal cruelty after a witness said he tossed three kittens from the window of his moving car.
Details of the incident were sketchy on Monday afternoon as Falls police continued to investigate the incident.
"A witness called police and said they saw a man throw three kittens out of his car window," Falls Police Superintendent Tom Licata said. "She was able to get a license plate number and he was stopped later by the (New York State) Park Police."
Investigators said one of the kittens was killed, while two survived and ran away. The suspect denied harming the animals.
"He denied that he had any cats in his car," Licata said.
The suspect is identified, at this time, only as a 70-year-old Lewiston resident.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
