A Lewiston man has pleaded guilty to causing life-threatening injuries to a 5-year-old boy.
Michael Wilson Sr., 49, pleaded guilty to single courts of first-degree assault, attempted second-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child during a hearing before Niagara County Court Judge Sara Sheldon.
Wilson faces consecutive sentences totaling more than 25 years. Prosecutors said they "will seek the maximum sentence allowable."
Also charged in the case was Wilson's common-law wife, Christina Degroff. Degroff, 45, was faces counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree hindering prosecution and making a punishable false written statement.
Wilson's daughter, Michaela Wilson, 18, has also been charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child in connection incident's that took place in the family's home in the 5200 block of Lewiston Road.
The cases against DeGroff and Michaela Wilson, remain pending.
“I am proud of the work of the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office and members of my staff for their diligence in pursing justice in this emotionally charged case," Niagara Coutny District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek said. " Specifically, I commend Lieutenant Tracy Steen, First Assistant District Attorney Holly E. Sloma and Assistant District Attorney Robert A. Zucco for their professionalism and compassion in this very sensitive investigation."
Wilson was charged in April, after an investigation into what were described as "life- threatening injuries" suffered by a 5-year-old boy. The boy survived his injuries after being hospitalized in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo.
"We continue to receive regular updates on this sweet young boy and he is thriving under the loving care of his guardians,” Wojtaszek said.
Niagara County Sheriff's Office investigators said their probe revealed that in addition to the serious injuries suffered by the 5-year-old boy, that Wilson had "subjected another child to physical abuse at his residence, in the presence of a third child, who was not harmed."
"Cases involving physical abuse of a young child are very difficult on my deputies and investigators. I thank them for their hard work and perseverance in putting this case together. I am very proud of their work," Acting Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti said. "The work of the sheriff's office, in cooperation with the district attorney's office, brought a successful conclusion to this case. A crime of this severity deserves the full attention of the criminal justice system in Niagara County."
