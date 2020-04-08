Lewiston metal worker building protective boxes for health care workers

One of the pros of isolation for long periods of time is having extra time to develop new ideas.
That's what Dan Buttery, a metal fabricator whose signs can be seen all around Lewiston, has discovered during this era of social distancing.
Buttery, who has friends in the health field and a natural curiosity, was looking into the design and manufacturing of plexiglass shields used to protect health workers as they treat victims of COVID-19.
"What they do is, when the patient is on the table, they put the box on top of their head and shoulders," he explained. "It's basically a shield between the doctor and the patient with openings they can put their hands through. It's a bigger form of a face shield."
After taking some time to examine current models, Buttery realized he could build them locally. He also thought he could build them better.
"When I got home from work, I started messing around, figuring that out," he said. "It took a couple different tries, but I finally figured out what I needed to do."
Buttery said the original design called for glue to hold the plexiglass together, which made it "messy." He managed to design a different box where three of the sides are made from one piece and the pieces are locked in with tabs.
So, far Buttery has brought his cubes to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and Mount St. Mary's Hospital in Lewiston. He has also now delivered some of them out of state.
"People have been picking them up," he said. "There's some at Buffalo General, some at ECMC, a couple at Eastern Niagara. I counted and there's 26 of them out."
Buttery said he is also sending some boxes down to Baltimore because he has a couple of friends who work at John Hopkins hospital.
Buttery isn't charging for his cubes but admitted the material used to build them can be "kind of expensive." To battle this issue, he set up a GoFundMe page and said donations have been coming through.
"You can go on YouTube and type in 'intubation box' and you can see how they actually are being used," he said.
Buttery's background is in auto body, which he worked in with his father, who unfortunately passed away eight years ago. Through that experience, he got into metalwork.
"I bought a plasma cutter and started doing that," he said. "I started with signs, you know, Buffalo Bills signs, Sabres signs, stuff like that. Then, all of a sudden, I got involved with Michael (Hibbard) from Gallo (Coal Fire Kitchen) and I built stuff for him. Then I did all the metal work at the Brickyard Brewing Co. in Lewiston. I started to get more and more work through local area restaurants."
While he said working with plexiglass is different for him, he is learning to put together designs using the material.
"I drew it up and then I did three or four attempts to see how it would work, then I finally nailed down my design," he said. "Now it's working really great, where I can just cut the stuff and put it together and put it together with tabs with no glue. So, it's not a big mess like previous (models)."
While he admits these are difficult time for a lot of people, especially those who have lost their jobs during the recent shutdown, Buttery said he hopes more people take the time they have to come up with new ideas or plans.
"There should be a lot more small businesses or more entrepreneurs that figure out these ideas. With me, I'm always trying to evolve," he said. "So, I did metalwork, I did woodwork, but now with the (plexiglass), I have people contacting me about protection guards for restaurants."
"With the environment and the economy, you always have to reinvent yourself and always have to evolve," he added.
For more information, visit Buttery's Facebook page at Black Lab Metal Fab.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.