Lewiston police officer rescues woman from burning home

A Lewiston police officer is being recognized for helping an elderly woman escape a burning home on Swann Road late Tuesday night.
Lewiston Fire Co. No. 1 was called to the fire about 11:20 p.m. Tuesday on the 1300 block of Swann Road.
Among those responding was Lewiston Officer Jon Smith. On Wednesday, Lewiston Police Chief Frank Previte posted video from Smith’s body camera which showed the officer arriving on the scene and rushing toward the burning home. At one point, while yelling out “How many people?” Smith is told a woman is still inside the burning home and he’s able to pull her from a first-floor window.
Previte called the video "a view from a hero’s perspective.”
The fire was extinguished by 1 a.m.
Additional agencies who responded include Upper Mountain Fire Company, Youngstown Vol. Fire Co. and the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station FAST Team.
