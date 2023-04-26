On a second vote of the Common Council Wednesday night, a resolution authorizing Lockport Fire Department to provide ambulance transport service passed with flying colors, 5-0.
Fourth Ward Alderman Kathryn Fogle, who's suing the city over the original authorizing vote, conducted in December, was absent from the meeting.
The second vote reaffirmed the city's commitment to retaining dedicated ambulance service, Mayor Michelle Roman said.
“Everything in that (Dec. 19) meeting was proper and done properly. Everything that was done in that executive session was done properly. But we also know the importance of ambulance services," Roman said. "The hospital is going to be closing its doors on June 17th. We need ambulances to be functioning. I don’t want to leave it to chance through a court proceeding or anything to stop it from continuing.”
Prior to the business meeting, in a work session, Second Ward Alderman Luke Kantor voiced a concern about wording in the resolution put up by 1st Ward Alderman Paul Beakman, council president. The resolution characterizes the lawsuit by Fogle and others — former at large aldermen Gina Pasceri and Joseph Kibler, and resident Blake Lemoi — as "frivolous" and Kantor asked about having that word stricken.
Beakman refused.
“I absolutely want this to stay the way it is. If I get punished for it I get punished for it, but it’s about doing the right thing this evening. This is a frivolous lawsuit and nothing more,” he said.
