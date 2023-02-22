LFD ambulance purchase OK’d
On a 4-2 split vote, the Common Council on Wednesday approved the purchase of 2015 ambulance from Elmira-based Gorman Emergency Vehicles for $56,200. The vehicle has approximately 80,000 miles.
The aquisition bring’s Lockport Fire Department’s EMS fleet up to four: three ambulances and a fly car. Fire Chief Luca Quagliano said the Gorman vehicle will allow the department to place its 1999 Ford E450 Braun Ambulance in reserve unless there is a need for three ambulances simultaneously. All of the ambulances are used models and having a spare helps ensure two are in good working order, he said.
Casting “no” votes on the purchase were 4th Ward Alderman Kitty Fogle and 2nd Ward Alderman Luke Kantor.
