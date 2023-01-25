Having authorized Lockport Fire Department to begin providing ambulance transport services in the city again, the Common Council is putting together all the pieces to ensure the service is viable for the foreseeable future. Two of those pieces were set in place on Wednesday, as a consultant to help the city negotiate ambulance service rates and a billing company were both hired.
Both hires were authorized by a 4-0 vote of the council. Two of the “yes” votes came from newly sworn-in council members Lisa Swanson-Gellerson, alderman at large, and Maggie Lupo, 5th Ward alderman. Their votes were critical, considering 3rd Ward Alderman Mark Devine and 4th Ward Alderman Kitty Fogle were both absent from the meeting.
Municipal Resources Inc. was hired to help the city negotiate ambulance service pricing with insurance companies and get the city’s first ambulance “revenue cycle” established, according to Finance Director Tim Russo. Municipal Resources’ consultation fee is $150 per hour and $125,000 was set aside in the 2023 budget to cover that, Russo said.
LeRoy-based MedEx Billing Inc. was hired to send ambulance service bills to insurance providers, for 6.8% of revenue / $15 per Medicaid claim, which in 2023 adds up to a projected $52,000. The company will take data from LFD’s records of calls to generate the bills.
Billing is being farmed out to a third-party company because the job is so “intricate,” according to Russo.
“It’s a very lengthy process. It involves an initial billing procedure and follow-up, as well as collections,” he said.
The council went with the high bidder rather than the low bidder — Kentucky-based Ambulance Medical Billing offered to do the work for 7% of revenue / $10 per Medicaid claim, for a projected total of $49,000 this year — based on the recommendations of Russo and Fire Chief Luca Quagliano. MedEx is local and more familiar, according to Quagliano, who told the council that “a lot of local agencies have used them with success.”
LFD ambulance transport service is slated to begin in March, Mayor Michelle Roman said previously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.