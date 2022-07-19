The Common Council held a special meeting Tuesday night to address one agenda item, a resolution that ultimately was withdrawn by its sponsor, 5th Ward Alderman Kristin Barnard.
The issue at hand was whether to hire Freed Maxick, a Buffalo-based accounting firm, to determine the costs and financial benefits of Lockport Fire Department providing ambulance service for emergency medical calls.
The firm was selected by the council because of its background in healthcare consulting, but the council did not solicit bids for the analysis. Fourth Ward Alderman Kathryn Fogle sponsored a resolution on the July 13 meeting agenda and then withdrew it because it didn’t conform with the city’s procurement policy updated this past January.
Barnard reintroduced the resolution for the Tuesday special meeting and the language stipulated a contract price of less than $30,000.
Earlier Tuesday, Mayor Michelle Roman had said she was concerned about the resolution because there was no indication of the scope of services to which Freed Maxick had committed, or a letter of intent from the firm.
Once the special meeting was underway, Barnard declared she was withdrawing the resolution, to avoid any appearance of unethical behavior.
“I’m not putting anything unethical under my name,” she said, while noting that every time this resolution comes up, another reason to not pass it also comes up. This time the issue was competitive bidding.
Corporation Counsel Laura Miskell-Benedict said she had sent Barnard an email indicating her resolution was legal but against her legal advice, because the State Comptroller previously had recommended a competitive bidding process for any service costing more than $20,000.
Barnard said she hadn’t gotten answers to several of her questions and Miskell-Benedict replied that Barnard could sit with her at her convenience and she’d help inform as best she can.
Council president Paul Beakman said he had also been accused of unethical behavior, calling it an “ugly” anonymous complaint over the ambulance service issue.
Barnard then called for a Republican caucus — a private discussion among members of the same political party. Beakman, the sole Democrat on the council, joined in the discussion, leaving only Roman and City Clerk Paul Oates out in the cold.
Former Niagara County legislator Anita Mullane, who was in the audience, had implored any alderman to sponsor the resolution, stop wasting taxpayer money and save lives that will otherwise be lost while city leaders fight with each other. Her plea was ignored as the aldermen retreated into caucus.
“If they don’t sign it, it’s not legitimate,” Mullane told Beakman about the anonymous complaint. “I know you care as much as I do. It could be any of our families.”
The special meeting was adjourned as the aldermen came out of caucus and no one stepped up to sponsor the resolution.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.