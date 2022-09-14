Emergency call data compiled by Lockport Fire Department shows a lack of readily available medical transport and ambulance wait times up to 30 minutes in the city.
According to Fire Chief Luca Quagliano, since June 9, there have been 642 calls for an ambulance to come to the scene of a reported emergency, and Twin City Ambulance was unavailable for 81 of them. In another 75 instances, a paramedic from LFD had to ride on Twin City’s Basic Life Support ambulance.
Also, the data showed, one particular individual who was experiencing chest pain didn’t get an ambulance until 32 minutes after a 9-1-1 call was placed.
Quagliano shared the data points with the Fire Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, noting that LFD has had to depend on other professional ambulance companies and volunteer fire departments when Twin City isn’t available.
“Mercy EMS stations two ambulances for each side of the county, one in Wrights Corners and another in the Town of Niagara and if they’re available they will come, (but) there are times that they are not available and we call volunteer companies,” Quagliano said.
Specifically, he said, since June 9, 50 calls in the city were taken care of by volunteer fire companies and 31 calls were fielded by Mercy EMS.
An ad hoc committee in June recommended resuscitation of LFD ambulance service, which was shut down in 2014 in the midst of a city cash crunch. The Common Council in late July authorized an independent audit of the projected startup costs and revenue, to ascertain the viability of a city-run ambulance service.
Also Tuesday, Quagliano reported to the fire board that two of LFD’s trucks are showing their age.
One of its engines has a cracked water tank and there is also a problem finding parts. Quagliano described it as a “lemon” from the day it was bought.
In addition, he noted, the department’s ladder truck is 25 years old. The manufacture of a new ladder truck takes approximately 600 days and Quagliano said he’s not sure the old one will last that long.
Currently, a used ladder truck, about 20 years old, is on Quagliano’s radar. The price tag on it is $150,000 and he’s hoping to talk the owner down some, he said.
