Six new Lockport firefighters hired this week, plus six additional court-ordered hirings over the next two years, will bring the department's staffing level from 36 to 48 by 2023, according to Mayor Michelle Roman.
The city and its firefighters' union have been in court since 2014, when former Mayor Anne McCaffrey's administration cut the Lockport Fire Department's minimum manning level from nine to six firefighters per each of its three shifts.
The firefighters union sued to restore the staffing level to nine per shift and arbitrators ultimately ruled in favor of the firefighters' union, ordering the city to hire an additional 12 firefighters at a cost of about $1.2 million.
Roman, who was elected after this issue was already in court, said the LFD's shift levels will increase from six to seven people this year, raising its staff total to 42, from seven to eight next year and from eight to nine in 2023.
Alderman and Common Council president Mark Devine said he's taken this matter personally because he's a retired city fireman of 40 years and his son — since rehired by the LFD — was among the firemen who were laid off as a result of 2014 budget cuts.
Devine said minimum manning is the number set by the city regarding the least number of firefighters needed per shift.
“Minimum manning at nine is ideal, but at six it's Russian Roulette,” Devine said, adding that when he was first hired as a city fireman in 1977, minimum manning was 14 per shift and there were 76 people working in the department.
The city's LFD fleet of vehicles includes two fire engines, a ladder truck and a first aid vehicle.
Each LFD shift includes an assistant fire chief incident commander who's in charge and delegates authority. Pulling hoses, venting buildings, assisting each other and in general following the orders of the incident commander are among the many duties that others on the shift are responsible for.
On the six firefighters hired this week, Roman said in a statement, “We are excited to add enthusiastic and qualified candidates to our city fire department.”
