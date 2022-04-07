LFD puts M-63 on the road

The newest addition to the Lockport Fire Department fleet got its first test drive Thursday afternoon.
Once a Lockport Police cruiser, in LFD's possession the vehicle is now a fly car, a fully equipped medical unit that will be used to bring EMTs and paramedics to the scene of any emergency medical service call in the city.
A fly car basically is an ambulance without the bed and its advantages are three-fold: it’s easier to maneuver on city streets, it can bring medically trained firefighters to an emergency scene with the necessary medical equipment already inside, and it eliminates the need to send a fire truck to every call, thereby reducing wear and tear on the trucks.
Interim Fire Chief Luca Qualiano was showing the vehicle, which bears the moniker M-63 for Medical-63, to this reporter at the fire station when a call came in. M-63 was ready for duty and two firefighters quickly got inside and headed out to handle an emergency medical call.
“This is them going on a call,” Quagliano said as the crew got inside and he took the plug off the “kussmaul charger.” Quagliano noted M-63 is gas-powered but when it's not in use it's plugged in to keep its electrical components fully charged.
“When it’s sitting at the building, you can plug it into any outlet and it will charge your battery,” he said. “We have outlets inside the vehicle that we have tools and equipment plugged into. So it charges their batteries while it's sitting in the shop here.”
As the fly car sped off with its lights activated, Quagliano gave some background on the vehicle and his department.
“Prior to yesterday … that would’ve been a 50,000 pound fire engine responding to that call," he said. “In lieu of continuing to put additional stress and wear and tear on a $700,000 vehicle, the police department gave us this retired police vehicle that we were able to transform into an EMS first response vehicle. Now all first line EMS calls are being taken with the fly-car rather than an engine.”
Contents of the fly car includes a cardiac monitor, a defibrillator and medications. When it's in use, it's staffed by two trained firefighters, at least one of whom at least is a paramedic.
Quagliano recalled that in 2014, LFD lost some firefighting positions to layoff and shift manning was decreased to six firefighters from nine.
“The ladder truck was out of service and they eliminated the ambulance service,” he saidm and at that point LFD could only run two engines with the ladder truck on standby for second-alarm calls, if enough off-duty personnel could be rounded up.
“We could’ve taken a smaller vehicle then, but the argument was, ‘If you’re out of the building on another call and a structure call comes, now you’re forced back to headquarters to pick up a fire truck,’” he said. “Why make that delay? It was more efficient just to send the fire trucks with the medical equipment.”
Since minimum shift manning has increased to eight, LFD has enough personnel to run all fire trucks as well as M-63, according to Quagliano.
“We can continue to get everything to the scene appropriately,” he said. “Since we’ve had that additional manpower come on, it’s given us the ability to run this now.”
