Lockport Fire Department responded to a small fire on the 400 block of West Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.
According to Fire Chief Patrick Brady, the fire at 411 West Ave., a multi-use building, was reported at 4:21 p.m. Tuesday, as LFD's first and fourth platoons were changing shifts. Responding firefighters found an active fire in the attic above a malfunctioning bathroom fan and put it out shortly after their 4:24 p.m. arrival at the scene.
No injuries were reported and tenants were able to return to the property afterward. The scene was cleared at 5:43 p.m., Brady said.
Damage to the building was estimated at $500.
