SANBORN — An LGBTQ+ community safety forum will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Niagara County Community College, Lecture Hall E-140. The forum, moderated by representatives of Niagara Pride, will be followed by a one-hour active shooter information and awareness training session.
Inspired by the recent mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the forum is designed to give local LGBTQ+ individuals and allies an opportunity to share their thoughts, emotions, and reflections on violence aimed at the LGBTQ+ community, Niagara Pride president Ronald Piaseczny said.
Other community service providers will be present to share information about local services.
The active shooter information and awareness training will be provided by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.
For more information visit www.niagarapride.org or send an email to info@niagarapride.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.