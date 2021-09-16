After a year of coming into school for less than a week of in-person instruction, students say they’re still trepidatious about making it work five-days a week.
We haven’t had a full week yet, noted class of 2022 vice president Kylie Ames.
But that’s what homecoming is all about, getting back into the routine of classes and early mornings.
That and football.
This year the Lions will be facing Sweet Home High on their home turf at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. Before the game, a 10 a.m. parade line-up will assemble in the parking lot of Lockport High School and by noon will be on its route through the neighborhood along Lincoln Avenue, turning right on Pine Street, right on Walnut Street, right on Locust Street, left on High Street and into the circle of Emmet Belknap Intermediate School. By that time it’ll be 1 p.m. and the players will be getting ready for their yearly contest.
Class of 2022 President Anthony “Nino” Molinaro Jr., is also the captain of the varsity football team and plays defensive end. He reflected on his last homecoming, as well as leaving high school at the end of the year. Molinaro intends to go to Brockport University for physical education.
“I’m happy that it’s coming to an end, but it’s also kind of sad,” Molinaro Jr. said. “I mean we’ve been going to school together for a while and it’s going to be weird leaving high school, but I’m looking forward to it.”
Ames also intends to pursue a career in education, also at Brockport. Ames is a cheerleader and is looking forward to the Powder Puff Game on Friday where the cheerleaders play football and the football players cheer. This takes place after a week of activities (Sept. 17-25) where students and faculty participate in spirit week.
“Our hallways decorating is Friday, so we’ve been spending our study halls and our lunches working toward our hallway,” Ames said. “Our theme is the Lion King.”
It breaks down to Friday decorating from 6-8 p.m., then Mascot Monday where everyone dresses up and supports their favorite sports team. Tourist Tuesday has everyone dressing as a tourist. Wacky Reverse Wednesday will see the students dress as teachers and vice-versa. Class Color Day (Seniors-Tie Dye, Juniors- Red, Sophomore-Orange, Freshmen-Purple) and Blue and Gold Day wrap up the week.
Having missed homecoming last year, and the threat of COVID-19 still very much alive, the senior class has decided in lieu of a dance, they would put on a carnival called “Glow in the Dark Carnival Extravaganza” that will feature music, food tucks and games for Lockport High School and Lockport High School West at $10 a ticket.
“It’s not like a normal traditional dance,” Molinaro Jr. said. “I like it better than a traditional dance. It’s going to be outside, we’re going to have food trucks, carnival games.”
“We think it’s a better idea because not all the kids like going to the dance, anyway,” Ames said. “It’s something everyone can be involved in.”
