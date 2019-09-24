Students and teachers from Lockport High School will host the second annual Evening Under the African Moon Gala on Thursday.
Their formal organization, Global Partnerships Inc., dispatches volunteers to Ghana annually to do humanitarian work in the island community of Azizakpe. The gala is a fundraiser to support and further their work.
The gala will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Cambria Volunteer Fire Company hall, 4631 Cambria Wilson Road. It features authentic Ghanaian cuisine, African dance and drumming, an African griot (storyteller), a cash bar, a basket raffle and a silent auction.
Tickets are $30 each or $50 per couple. Obtain them by emailing gepglobaleducation@gmail.com.
The Global Education Project (GEP), a non-profit division of Global Partnerships Inc., seeks to build sustainable educational, environmental and medical infrastructure in developing countries.
The community of Azizakpe, located in the Volta River off the coast of Ada, is identified by GEP as lacking basic survival necessities such as clean water, food and shelter, and having extremely limited educational and medical resources.
In 2017, GEP’s primary initiative was to provide 18 water filtration systems for the community. In 2018, it was to install a well near the island’s elementary school to serve the entire community of about 300. Two sustainable latrines were built for the school this year.
In addition, GEP has provided shoes, clothing, a variety of hygiene and school supplies, and established a medical emergency fund for students, while teacher members of GEP modeled research-based instructional strategies and provided professional development for teachers at the island school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.