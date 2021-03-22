LHS pool repairs part of 2021 Capital Improvements Project

The Lockport High School pool is slated for repairs this year as part of the school district’s proposed $23M Capital Improvements Project.
District athletics director Todd Sukdolak said the pool upgrades are structural in nature and are expected to be completed this year, as part of the district’s proposed $22,941,000 CIP plan, which will be put to a vote on May 18.
Most of those funds will go toward repairs to district structures that were deemed a “Level 1” priority by the district’s 2020 Building Condition Survey, including HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) units and electrical system replacement, masonry repairs and floor, ceiling and roof replacements. The BCS is mandated every five years by the New York State Education Department.
Other CIP projects include repairs to the LHS Natatorium and the construction of two artificial turf softball diamonds for LHS girls’ teams. These would be built on Beattie Avenue, adjacent to the four-year-old, all-weather LHS boys’ baseball fields.
The state will pick up about 90 percent of the cost of the projects, with the remainder — about a quarter million dollars — coming out of the district’s Capital Reserve Fund. The baseball diamonds and an artificial turf football field at Max D. Lederer Stadium behind Emmet Belknap Intermediate School cost $7.28 million combined.
The 2021 capital improvement project is expected to be completed over three phases, with an estimated start-up date of the summer of 2022 and a completion date of the fall of 2024.
