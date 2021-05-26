LHS staffer named School Administrator of the Year  

Lockport High School Assistant Principal Heather McClain has been named a Western New York School Administrator of the Year.
The designation comes from the Empire State School Administrators Association. McClain was honored during the association's May 21 Spring Gala conducted via Zoom.
The designation "is a testament to her hard work and relationship building she does with students and staff," said Russell Buckley, director of alternative education for Lockport City School District and president of the Lockport Administrators Association.
McClain has been in the education field for 23 years. She got into administration six years ago, after teaching English Language Arts and Reading to high school students in Buffalo and Atlanta. She was appointed an assistant principal at LHS in November 2018.
The best part of her job, she said, is "helping young people. I think often times students don't recognize their own potential."
McClain, a Buffalo native, is a graduate of Canisius College and Buffalo State College. She believes she is a prime example of how education can change one’s stars.
The youngest of three children raised by a single mother, in a public housing project riddled with crime, McClain said she was considered "at high risk of not being successful in life" because of her circumstances. She defied low expectations with help from adult role models.
"I was very fortunate. I had wonderful teachers, a wonderful mother, and I had a lot of internal motivation," McClain said. "I do believe education can change one's stars."
According to Buckley, another McClain motto is “Turn your can’ts into cans and your dreams into plans.”
As an educator and school administrator, McClain is an advocate for project-based learning, culturally relevant teaching, and "D.E.I.," that is, diversity, equity and inclusion.
McClain is the mother of 14-year-old twins who enjoys working in her flower bed and taking part in professional development webinars.
