LHS staffer named School Administrator of the Year  

Heather McClain, Lockport High School assistant principal, stands front and center with her colleagues and friends after being named Western New York's School Administrator of the Year by the Empire State School Administrators Association. With McClain, clockwise from left, are district Superintendent Michelle Bradley, LHS Assistant Principal Anthony Molinaro, Director of Alternative Education Russell Buckley, North Park Junior High Principal Bernadette Smith, Emmet Belknap Intermediate Assistant Principal Shawn Murray, Director of Assessment and Technology Robert Lipuma and LHS Principal Dawn Wylke. (Contributed image)