Kyle Colville will be going to SUNY Brockport in the fall to study sports management. He feels he’s ready to take this next step and his confidence comes in part from having participated in the Career and Technical Education (CTE) program at Lockport High School.
Colville’s class of 2022 is the third graduating class that's had access to the program, which gives students the opportunity to explore career paths while taking credit-bearing classes, within the regular school day, in one of three career "academies" – business, finance or engineering. Internships with local businesses are a part of the experience.
The credit-bearing classes include SUNY accounting, SUNY business law and design and drawing for production. According to program organizer Jill DiTullio, LHS business teacher, the classes are the start of careers in sales management, real estate and robotics.
One of the benefits of the CTE program is it gives interested students a head start on figuring out whether business, finance or engineering is for them.
“We want to give our students as many opportunities, and Dawn (Wylke), our principal, said we always wanted to give them the opportunity to make mistakes for free now, before they’re spending all that money,” DiTullio said.
“I’ve had kids who hated their internship — not the people they worked with or the placement, but who couldn’t see themselves doing that every day,” she said. “That’s a good thing because they realized they don’t want to go to school for that."
Success stories from the program include Max Hertel, class of 2020, who's working at State Farm Insurance in Lockport. Doug and Becky Thompson hired him right out of high school after he completed an internship with their agency.
“College is nice when you get that degree, but a year or two of experience on the resume is what a lot employers look for,” Hertel said, adding that he would like to go to college eventually, but wants it to be for something he's really passionate about.
Other students don't take advantage of the ready-to-hire opportunity after graduation, preferring to get more schooling.
At Nussbaumer & Clarke engineering, Aiden Benson was interning with the hope of moving on with his education. One of his supervisors, Mike Marino, a mentor for the CTE program, said Benson came to him with knowledge in business and technology and working with Nussbaumer & Clarke helped him “figure out” what he wanted to pursue in college.
“We set him up with a project and he interviewed a number of our staff,” Marino said. “He learned about different disciplines of engineering … he took a tour of the (city) water treatment plant and he did a lot of research … he developed a flow diagram of the treatment plan and put it together. It’s an actual board that he gave to the plant … then he gave a presentation to the entire staff … he did a fantastic job.”
As for SUNY Brockport-bound Colville, he said he's ready to finish high school and he really enjoyed his time in the CTE program.
“I loved going to the internship every day and I learned something new there every day,” he said.
