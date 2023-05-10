Two of the four permanent teaching position cuts reflected in Lockport City School District’s 2023-2024 budget are school library media specialists, and a pair of librarians are sounding an alarm over the coming layoffs.
The budget, adopted last month by the Lockport Board of Education and bound for an up-or-down vote by the public on May 16, shows a net reduction of four teaching positions in 2023-2024. In mid March, interim Superintendent Michael Bonnewell said the cuts were proposed in light of decreasing class sizes around the district.
Currently, one school library media specialist serves Emmet Belknap Intermediate and two others work in the four elementary schools. If the budget passes as is, all five schools will be served by one school librarian next year.
Caitlin Kenney, a Lockport resident and librarian employed by the Western New York Library Resources Council, objected strongly to that idea in a letter published Tuesday in the Union-Sun & Journal. Citing the special projects taken on by librarians in the Lockport district — from robotics and STEM programming to a Black history video library and academic research support — she wrote:
“School library media specialists are essential in every school because they help build the foundations for students to achieve the literacy and technology skills they will need throughout their lives. As specialists, these educators are skilled professionals with master’s degrees from a program which includes a student teaching requirement. School library media specialists teach children how to become independent, critical thinkers, navigate information, conduct research, learn new technologies, and prepare for college and careers. They collaborate with teachers in the district to plan and implement classroom curriculum.”
Kenney is encouraging like-minded district residents to speak against the librarian cuts before the budget vote next week. “I truly believe we can change things if more people speak up,” she said.
Jean Linn, the Lockport town historian and archivist and librarian at Niagara County Community College, said the lack of a full-time librarian in each school will hurt elementary students especially.
“Early literacy is vital,” Linn said. “I feel the students will be underserved without a dedicated librarian at each school.”
Newly appointed district Superintendent Mathis Calvin, who was not involved in drafting the 2023-2024 budget, said any gaps in library / media skills instruction will be covered by existing teaching staff next year.
“We’ll still be able to cover those library activities as well as STEM activities,” he said.
Further, Calvin said, if data shows a school is in need of any position, not only a librarian, he’d go to bat for it.
“Things could change overnight,” he said. “That’s why I call it a fluid process.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.